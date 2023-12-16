Big Boys’ Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing on subverting gay TV tropes: ‘It’s really lovely’

Ahead of the return of Channel 4’s Big Boys the show’s leading men and writer have discussed turning tired old tropes on their heads.

In Attitude’s January/February issue – out now – Jack Rooke, Dylan Llewellyn, and Jon Pointing spoke about the series’ highlights, the subject of grief, and what they’d like to see in any potential future series.

Jon wears tank top by Ahluwalia, jacket by Vivienne Westwood at Selfridges, trousers by Ami Paris, and boots by Lanvin (Image: Massimiliano Giorgeschi) Dylan wears top by J. Lindeberg, trousers by Canali, and trainers by Jimmy Choo (Image: Massimiliano Giorgeschi) Jon wears tank top by Ahluwalia, jacket by Vivienne Westwood at Selfridges, trousers by Ami Paris, and boots by Lanvin. Dylan wears jacket by Mother Denim, T-shirt by Uniqlo, trousers by Mr P at Mr Porter, and trainers by Jimmy Choo (Image: Massimiliano Giorgeschi) Dylan wears top by J. Lindeberg, trousers by Canali, and trainers by Jimmy Choo. Jon wears jacket by Gant, top by Le Fleur* X Lacoste at Selfridges, trousers by Arket, and trainers by Onitsuka Tiger (Image: Massimiliano Giorgeschi) Jon wears jacket by Gant, top by Le Fleur* X Lacoste at Selfridges, and trousers by Arket (Image: Massimiliano Giorgeschi) Dylan wears top by J. Lindeberg and trousers by Canali (Image: Massimiliano Giorgeschi)

Touching on how the series subverts the trope of the gay-straight male friendship, with straight guy Danny (Pointing) taking the sidekick role to Llewellyn’s Jack, the trio told Attitude how they hope it is paving the way for more.

Pointing, who has many queer friends described the relationship as “typical” despite the subversion of the relationship dynamic. The Big Boys star also said he relishes the “exciting” opportunity to portray such a friendship. “It’s just a laugh,” he added.

“It makes people and kids comfortable in themselves and feel like they’re not alone” – Big Boys‘ Dylan Llewellyn

He continued: “It feels very special to me because my life has become way more interesting, more fun, more exciting, and more loving since being part of the LGBTQ family, the social side of that world. I feel really honoured and grateful, and I’m really glad that I get to represent that.”

Llewellyn also chimed in saying, “We need to see those kinds of relationships more and more on TV. The Derry Girls star then went on to say, “It’s good that things are changing.”

Responding to Big Boys being grouped with other LGBTQ shows such as Heartstopper and Wreck, which also place more emphasis on queer people thriving in chosen families, Big Boys creator, Jack Rooke, said “It’s really lovely.”

Llewellyn then added: “It’s really amazing to see more and more content like that spreading the love. It’s so important to have shows like Heartstopper and Big Boys. It makes people and kids comfortable in themselves and also feel like they’re not alone.”

Read the full interview with the cast and creator of Big Boys in the January/February issue of Attitude – out now. Big Boys series one is streaming now and series two will air in January 2024.

Dylan wears jacket by Mother Denim, T-shirt by Uniqlo, and trousers by Mr P at Mr Porter. Jon wears tank top by Ahluwalia, jacket by Vivienne Westwood at Selfridges, and trousers by Ami Paris (Image: Massimiliano Giorgeschi)

Words Alastair James Photography Massimiliano Giorgeschi Creative and styling Joseph Kocharian Dylan’s Hair and Make-Up Charlie Cullen using Babyliss Pro UK and Shakeup Cosmetics Jon’s Hair and Make-Up Rachel Porter Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher