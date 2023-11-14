Big Boys season 2: Channel 4 releases first-look images ahead of 2024 air date

The coming-of-age show has so far followed writer Jack Rooke’s namesake ‘Jack’ (Dylan Llewellyn). He arrives for his first year at university via delayed enrolment following the sudden loss of his dad the year before.

Viewers saw the young gay man struck up an unlikely friendship with straight “lad’s lad” Danny (Jon Pointing), with their solid bond only set to continue on season two.

Alongside a selection of teaser snaps, it’s been confirmed Big Boys will air in January 2024.

Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb and Annette Badland will all make a return to their roles.

“Second year at Brent Uni is bigger and better than before” – Jack Rooke, Big Boys creator

A teaser from Channel 4 explains we will see the gang in their second year at the fictional Brent University in 2014 “where alongside dealing with virginity hang-ups, drug experimentation (both legal and otherwise) and Jack’s obsession with Alison Hammond, this time round their degrees actually count!”

The synopsis adds: “Meanwhile Jack’s family continue to navigate their lives after his Dad’s passing, beginning just as much of a new chapter as the gang at university. And Danny gets to revisit his past as he learns how to better deal with his mental health issues.”

We are very ready for this (Image: Channel 4)

Jack Rooke said: “We are finally returning, to take you all back to the pre-Brexit era of 2014/2015, where David Cameron wasn’t our foreign secretary and everyone was happily doing the ice bucket challenge.

“Second year at Brent Uni is bigger and better than before, delving into even more of our uni gangs japes, scrapes and collective love of her royal highness, Alison Hammond.”

Ash Atalla, Managing Director at Roughcut TV, added: “Big Boys is back for year 2 and time to get serious about studies.

“It’s just nice to have a show that feels like it’s for our generation”

“No more drinking, partying or sex, this series is all set in the library where we follow our gang reading books. We hope you like our new direction.”

Creator Jack caught up with Attitude earlier this year at the TV BAFTAs, where the comedy was nominated for four gongs.

At the time, he remained pretty quiet on what’s to come in the new instalments. He did give away just enough of a clue to get us very excited, though.

“We’re gonna keep the mystery, but I can say, it’s the second year of uni so it’s bigger, it’s better and it counts!” the writer teased.

On having the show gain such positive recognition from critics, he added: “I’m so pleased. We’re really, really chuffed to be here, especially because it’s really hard to know whether a show that has got gay leads and gay writers is going to hit the mainstream, but this has.

“It’s like a lot of other shows of the kind of current era. Things like Heartstopper and It’s A Sin.

“I’m chuffed as well that it’s a gay guy with a straight best mate and to be normalising that. It’s just nice to have a show that feels like it’s for our generation,” he concluded.

Big Boys season 1 can be streamed on All 4 now