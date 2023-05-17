Big Boys creator Jack Rooke on season 2 and why he changed his mind on playing himself

Jack Rooke has shared exactly why he went back on original plans to portray himself in comedy series Big Boys.

The coming-of-age shows follows writer Jack’s namesake ‘Jack’ (Dylan Llewellyn) arriving for his first year at university. He delayed his enrolment following the sudden loss of his dad the year before.

The young gay man strikes up an unlikely friendship with straight “lad’s lad” Danny (Jon Pointing) and the pair soon form a very solid bond.

What some fans of the hit Channel 4 series may not know, is that the show’s creator was originally set to play himself. He later changed his mind, though, and opened up to Attitude as to why this was.

“I get to write the show more authentically because I’m not worried about my own acting ability” – Jack Rooke

“If I’m going to act, I want more of a comedic type role,” he began. “I always wanted Big Boys still very authentic to my experience and losing my dad and grief.

“I’m not a trained actor, I don’t think I’d be able to perform that.”

Jon and Dylan portray Danny and Jack in the series (Image: Channel 4)

Jack quickly praised Derry Girls favourite Dylan, who took on the role in the heartfelt comedy instead.

“Dylan does it with all the vulnerability and all the layers and authenticity of that and is still a brilliant comic actor.

“It actually means that I get to write the show more authentically. I’m not worried about my own acting ability,’ he added.

Big Boys is set at the fictional Brent University. Viewers follow Jack navigating the ups and downs of first year.

Shortly after season one ended, it was confirmed there would be more on the way.

Izuka Hoyle, Jon Pointing, Jack Rooke, and David Llewellyn, Jack Rooke backstage at the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Image: Kit Oates)

The gang are now back filming, but Jack remained pretty quiet on what’s to come. He did give away just enough of a clue to get us very excited, though.

“It’s really hard to know whether a show that has got gay leads and gay writers is going to hit the mainstream” – Jack Rooke

“We’re gonna keep the mystery, but I can say, it’s the second year of uni so it’s bigger, it’s better and it counts!” the writer teased.

The hit series was nominated for an incredible four BAFTAs on Sunday. This included Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, for Jon Pointing.

And Jack was clear about how much the recognition meant to himself and the cast.

He added: “I’m so pleased. We’re really, really chuffed to be here, especially because it’s really hard to know whether a show that has got gay leads and gay writers is going to hit the mainstream, but this has.

“It’s like a lot of other shows of the kind of current era. Things like Heartstopper and It’s A Sin.

“I’m chuffed as well that it’s a gay guy with a straight best mate and to be normalising that. It’s just nice to have a show that feels like it’s for our generation,” he concluded.