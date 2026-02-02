BFI Flare: London LGBTQ+ Film Festival announces closing night film: Black Burns Fast

BFI Flare: London LGBTQ+ Film Festival has announced its closing night film, Black Burns Fast, marking its UK debut on 28 March 2026.

This year marks the festival’s 40th anniversary, which will open with Jennifer Kroot’s drag documentary Hunky Jesus on 18 March.

Black Burns Fast, by Sandulela Asanda, is a coming-of-age queer romance set in a South African boarding school, following Luthando as she explores her suppressed desires amid a new girl joining her class.

“I wanted to reclaim my youth as a girl” – Sandulela Asanda on Black Burns Fast drawing on her own experiences growing up as queer

The film previously premiered at the Durban International Film Festival (July 2025) and will have its international premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival (February 2026).

Writer-director Asanda said the film is inspired by personal experiences during her queer youth. In a news release, she said: “I’m so excited to close BFI Flare with Black Burns Fast!

“In making this film, I wanted to reclaim my youth as a girl, and create a Black experience that was queer, joyful and dynamic. It’s ended up being more than that, and I can’t wait to share this adorkable group of girls and their world with you all,” she added.

The Black queer film stars Ani Palmer and features producers Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro.

“Big Girls Don’t Cry is a story built from small details and liminal moments” – Paloma Schneideman on her film debuting in the UK

As well as Black Burns Fast, BFI Flare has announced a special presentation of Paloma Schneideman’s Big Girls Don’t Cry on 26 March.

The film follows 14-year-old Sid Bookman in rural New Zealand, navigating her teenage years in the age of the internet, exploring sexual curiosity, and facing social pressures, including suppressing her sexuality, over one transformative summer.

“We’re so excited and privileged to have our UK premiere at BFI Flare, which feels like a perfect home for our gentle but at times challenging film,” said Schneideman.

“Big Girls Don’t Cry is a story built from small details and liminal moments, and British cinema has long shaped my love for that kind of nuanced and character-driven storytelling. We can’t wait to share,” she concluded.

Schneideman’s film stars Ani Palmer alongside Noah Taylor and Rain Spencer.

The 40th BFI Flare: London LGBTQ+ Film Festival will open 18 March at BFI Southbank

BFI Flare said they are honoured to bring these coming-of-age films to the closing night of the London LGBTQ+ film festival.

“We are excited to have Paloma Schneideman’s extraordinary Big Girls Don’t Cry as our Special Presentation. And to close the 40th edition of the festival, we are delighted to bring Sandulela Asanda’s joyous Black Burns Fast.”

The full programme for BFI Flare 2026 will be announced on Tuesday 17 February at 11am via their official website.

