BFI Flare 2026 opening film announced: Hunky Jesus comes to London’s LGBTQ+ film festival

Jennifer Kroot’s drag documentary Hunky Jesus has been confirmed as the opening night film at BFI Flare 2026: London’s beloved LGBTQ+ film festival.

Running from 18 to 29 March 2026, the feature-length documentary will have its world premiere at the 40th BFI Flare event at BFI Southbank.

The documentary explores San Francisco’s annual Easter Sunday tradition Hunky Jesus, hosted by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

(Image: BFI)

The film captures burlesque and drag performances, themed contests and satire that promote LGBTQ+ visibility, inclusivity and religious parody – hosted by Sister Roma and Honey Mahogany.

“I’m thrilled to premiere Hunky Jesus as the opening night film” – Jennifer Kroot on opening London’s LGBTQ+ film festival

Produced by Jennifer Kroot, Brian Benson, Gerry Kim and Robert Holgate, the documentary highlights the Sisters’ four-decade legacy, challenging societal norms through drag and religious parody.

Kroot, the Hunky Jesus director, said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to premiere Hunky Jesus as the opening night film of the 40th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival!”

(Image: BFI)

She continued: “I can’t wait to introduce Londoners to San Francisco’s legendary Easter Sunday tradition, hosted by the iconic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. What a delight to export a little irreverence (and a lot of joy) from the US, tariff free!”

“A dazzling exploration of the legacy of the San Francisco chapter” – BFI Flare on Hunky Jesus opening the 40th BFI Flare event

The group has ordained hundreds of saints, including Harvey Milk, Derek Jarman, George Takei and Rosie O’Donnell, and is known for confronting discrimination, particularly within religious and conservative spaces.

BFI Flare programmers expressed their excitement, describing the film as “a dazzling exploration of the legacy of the San Francisco chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and their legendary annual Easter pageant.”

(Image: BFI)

“With humour, joy, and irreverence, the Sisters challenge guilt, shame and exclusion while serving their communities and remind us all that spirituality can be fierce, fabulous, and fun,” they continued.

The full programme for BFI Flare 2026 will be announced on Tuesday 17 February at 11am via their official website.

