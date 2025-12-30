Benson Boone reveals glimpse into fitness progress after world tour

Benson Boone has given fans a glimpse into his fitness progress after the conclusion of his American Heart World Tour.

The singer and LGBTQ+ ally posted a video yesterday (29 December) to his Instagram Stories, standing shirtless beside a rack of dumbbells, wearing black gym shorts and a chain necklace.

The Story was accompanied by Franz Ferdinand’s ‘Take Me Out’, which played over the clip.

“I just want everybody to feel comfortable being who they are” – Benson Boone on being an LGBTQ+ ally

The VMA winner, who rose to international prominence following the release of his breakout single Beautiful Things, has previously spoken about supporting the queer community.

In an interview shared via GLAAD‘s social channels, he previously said: “I just want everybody to feel comfortable being who they are” and added that “every single person deserves respect, love and support no matter who they are or who they love”.

Who is Benson Boone?

Boone first gained public attention as a contestant on American Idol in early 2021 before voluntarily withdrawing from the competition. He later built a large following on TikTok, which led to his signing with Dan Reynolds’s Night Street Records under Warner Records.

His debut single ‘Ghost Town’ (2021) and follow‑up ‘In the Stars’ (2022) earned him international recognition, with both tracks charting globally. His debut album reached number six on the US Billboard 200.

Boone’s American Heart World Tour, which ran throughout 2024 and 2025, included dates across North America, Europe and Australia. He has not announced new music or touring plans for 2026.

