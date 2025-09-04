BBC announces release date for Juice Series 2, starring Mawaan Rizwan and Russell Tovey

BBC’s gay romance series Juice will return for a second series on 18 September, starring returning Attitude cover stars Mawaan Rizwan and Russell Tovey.

The comedy premiered on BBC Three in 2023 and has since won multiple awards, including an RTS Award for Comedy Drama and a BAFTA for Best Male Performance in a Comedy for Mawaan Rizwan.

Series 1 followed Rizwan, as Jamma, a man always seeking attention, as well as Plainclothes actor Tovey as Guy, Jamma’s older, unbothered therapist boyfriend.

“The whole show was just really an excuse to kiss Russell Tovey” – Mawaan Rizwan on his on-screen romance with Russell Tovey in Juice Series 1

Fans have flooded the Instagram announcement post with excitement, eagerly anticipating the beloved series’ return to UK screens.

Unicorns star Jason Patel showed love for his fellow actors: “Can’t wait to see my favourites on screen, Russell Tovey and Mawaan Rizwan.”

Others wrote: “OMG yes! The best news!!! Loved this series,” with some fans also expressing hope that the show will be available in the US.

Juice is adapted from a show Rizwan performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018. Unlike many queer comedies, it does not centre on a traditional quest for acceptance.

Jamma’s family, his mother Farida and brother Isaac, fully embrace his sexuality, with both roles played by Rizwan’s real-life mother, Shahnaz, and brother Industry actor Nabhaan.

“Russell is such a beautifully dynamic actor” – Rizwan on his Juice co-star Tovey

Speaking exclusively to Attitude last year, the BAFTA-winning actor joked about his on-screen connection with Tovey: “The whole show was just really an excuse to kiss Russell Tovey on the taxpayers’ money,” he joked.

“Russell is such a beautifully dynamic actor and it’s a joy to work with him. He can be funny, but also deliver the emotions of a scene. I’ve always admired him.”

If you were not yet persuaded to watch the first series, one standout moment sees Rizwan’s character having sex in a bathroom, climaxing in a burst of confetti that brings the scene to life.

Juice Series 1 is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, with the brand-new series hitting BBC Three on 18 September.