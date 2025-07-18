‘Why Unicorns is the queer love story we need right now’

I remember being the little boy in a movie theatre who sank into my seat any time a character was gay. But that early shame, which is so hard in adolescence, felt healed tonight. Watching Unicorns in a room full of LGBTQ+ people was the exact opposite to that cinema experience of my formative years. It felt powerful, not least as seeing ourselves on screen – especially now – matters more than ever.



Unicorns, a multi-award winning film described by my UK colleagues as “trailblazing” on release there in late 2024, is directed by James Krishna Floyd and Sally El Hosaini, written by Floyd himself, marks his directorial debut – and what a debut it is.

(Image: Unicorns Film Production Limited) (Image: Unicorns Film Production Limited) (Image: Unicorns Film Production Limited) (Image: Unicorns Film Production Limited)

“You feel it. The heat. The spark”

The movie opens with Luke, played by Ben Hardy, in a transactional, almost joyless hookup with a woman in a field. His face is blank, his body moving like it’s on autopilot. Then we cut to Aysha – brought to life in a star-making turn by Jason Patel – strutting down the street in a fabulous trench coat. Radiant. Commanding. The kind of entrance that grabs the frame and never lets it go. Then it’s back to Luke, sitting alone in a drab restaurant, before fate throws their worlds together.

“My whole body froze”

Their first real moment is electric. Aysha on stage, dripping in glamour; Luke, completely transfixed – happy for the first time in the entire film. Their eyes lock. You feel it. The heat. The spark. When they finally kiss, outside, it feels inevitable, like the universe was holding its breath… or maybe that was just me. But then Luke’s tunnel vision clears, and reality hits: he’s in a queer space, and Aysha is a drag queen. Panic takes over. He bolts.

Ben Hardy (Image: Attitude)

My whole body froze. I worried for Aysha, bracing for the worst. But here’s what I love: she doesn’t retreat. She strides right in front of his car, daring him to really see her. That boldness, that refusal to disappear – it gave me chills.

Luke slips back into his routine: single dad, mechanic, simmering with frustration and loneliness. Then Aysha shows up at the shop and asks him to be her driver for gigs. He agrees. As he drives her from gig to gig you watch Luke soften, piece by piece, as he learns to sit with his desire without shame. He shows up, and not everyone does that.

Hardy and Patel’s chemistry feels honest, almost theatrical – like watching a play, raw and unfiltered. So many films spoon-feed you every beat. This one doesn’t. The writing is restrained, beautifully so, letting moments breathe and hit in real time. The supporting cast deserves praise, too: Nisha Nayar as Aysha’s mother and Taylor Sullivan as Luke’s son add depth and tenderness, reminding us that love can flourish even in imperfect conditions.

“Being true to yourself currently feels like an act of rebellion”

Unicorns nails the weight of labels, the way family and society script our lives long before we even understand the words. Watching these two peel those layers back – to choose vulnerability over fear – is breathtaking.

In today’s political climate, in the US especially, where being true to yourself currently feels like an act of rebellion, this film is necessary. It is a must-see for people in our community, but even more necessary for those who simply need a lesson in love.

Ben Hardy, Jason Patel (Image: David Benthal/BFA.com)

Unicorns opens in US cinemas today, 18 July, and is available to watch in the UK on Netflix.