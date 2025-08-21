Aubrey Plaza reflects on husband Jeff Baena’s tragic death after seven months: ‘There’s a giant ocean of awfulness’

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza has spoken out publicly for the first time about the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena who passed in January of this year.

Plaza, 41, had been with Baena since 2011 before the pair married in 2021.

Reflecting on the last seven months, Plaza opened up in conversation with her Parks and Recreation co-star and friend Amy Poehler on the Good Hang podcast.

“I’m here and I’m functioning” – Aubrey Plaza on the death of her husband

“Right in this very present moment, I feel happy to be with you,” Plaza said. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning and really grateful to be moving through the world. I’m OK but, you know, it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”

Baena, known for co-writing I Heart Huckabees and directing films such as Life After Beth (starring Plaza) and The Little Hours, reportedly took his own life, with no foul play suspected.

The actress, who is bisexual, once explained to People Magazine that her and her husband’s shared work in film allowed them to connect on a deeper level, strengthening their relationship.

Agatha All Along star compared her grief to the 2025 Apple TV+ sci-fi horror film The Gorge, which follows two elite snipers guarding a mysterious chasm.

“In the movie, there’s a cliff on one side and a cliff on the other side and a gorge in between, which is filled with other people who are trying to get there,” she told the podcast host.

“There’s like a giant ocean of awfulness that’s right there and I see it” – Plaza comparing the death of her husband to a cavern

She explained: “That’s what my grief is like. There’s like a giant ocean of awfulness that’s right there and I see it and at some point, I just want to dive into it and be in it. Sometimes I look at it. Sometimes I wanna get away from it. But it’s just always there and the monster people are trying to get me.”

Plaza issued a statement alongside the Baena family at the time of her husband’s death, saying: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

“I fall in love with girls and guys. I can’t help it” – Plaza on coming out as bisexual in 2016

The SAG winner has long been open about her personal life. She publicly came out as bisexual in 2016 in an interview with The Advocate: “I fall in love with girls and guys. I can’t help it.”

It was also confirmed this month that she has lined up her first role since Baena’s death. She will portray Heidi Fleiss, widely known as the “Hollywood madam,” in an upcoming biopic entitled The Heidi Fleiss Story.

According to Variety, Plaza is not only taking on the lead role but will also produce the project through her company, Evil Hag.

The release date for the film is yet to be revealed.