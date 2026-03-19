Films that feel like Pride comes early: Strangers on a Train leads Attitude’s top film reviews

With Pride Month just two months away, Attitude wanted to treat you to our top film picks to get you in the spirit. From Twinless, foregrounding LGBTQ+ representation on the big screen in September 2025, to the hilarious, high-camp performance from Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, there’s plenty to keep you occupied.



We don’t know about you, but the above, paired with the recent burst of sunshine, has us itching for an Attitude Pride Awards celebration.

Twinless – starring Dylan O’Brien, Lauren Graham, James Sweeney and Arkira Chantaratananond

Twinless (Image: Sony Pictures Releasing International)

James Sweeney’s smart, slippery, sneakily moving comedy was a surprise package in every sense of the term at last year’s Sundance festival: a low-budget production that came with little advance hype or expectations, and one that kept deftly pulling the rug from under its audience, redefining the terms and perspective of its story as it went along. The less you know before going to see it, the better — but do go and see it, because a rich and riveting study of queer loneliness and companionship awaits.

Roman (Dylan O’Brien) is a straight, thirtysomething jock, emotionally adrift following the recent death of his gay identical twin Rocky (also played by O’Brien in flashback). Through grief counselling sessions, he strikes up a friendship with gay introvert Dennis (Sweeney), who bonds with him over also having lost a twin. In each other, these two outwardly dissimilar men find something of an outlet for their respective codependency issues, as the viewer settles in for a gentle tale of friendship and healing, laughter and tears. But Sweeney, whose writing is as knotted and secretive as his lead performance, has other ideas: in Twinless, no character or relationship is to be taken altogether at face value.

It pivots on an extraordinary dual turn by O’Brien, unnervingly split but equally convincing as the vulnerable but rage-inclined Roman and his suaver, less sincere late twin – virtuoso work that deserves to be in the current Oscar conversation but is perhaps a little too sly and subtle to get the attention it deserves. The same goes for Sweeney’s film overall: it comes on quietly but sticks stubbornly in the mind, revealing new facets of itself even in retrospect, and firmly establishing its writer-director-star as an original new voice in queer cinema.

Out now

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – starring Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, A$AP Rocky and Christian Slater

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (Image: A24)

Aussie star Rose Byrne, meanwhile, has been deservedly winning awards left, right and centre for this fiercely distinctive fusion of black comedy, domestic psychodrama and surreal horror — a relentlessly close-up showcase for her gutsy performance as Linda, a burdened wife, mother and psychotherapist in the midst of a personal and professional meltdown. Much of Linda’s stress stems from her young daughter’s paediatric eating disorder, though director Mary Bronstein’s masterstroke is to never show the child on screen. How much of the drama is or isn’t in Linda’s head is an uncertainty that keeps this claustrophobic conversation piece tensely rattling.

Out now

Sirāt – starring Sergi López, Bruno Núñez Arjona and Stefania Gadda

Sirāt (Image: El Deseo)

This is another film that, like Twinless, begs to be seen blind: you’ve never seen anything quite like this apocalyptic LSD fever dream from Spanish arthouse rebel Oliver Laxe, and its many jolts, twists and shocks are best experienced fully in the moment. In it, a middle-aged father (Sergi López) arrives with his young son at a vast rave staged in the Moroccan desert. As they search for his estranged daughter, the father-and-son duo end up embarking on a perilous cross-country road trip alongside a gang of bohemian ravers. The heart-in-mouth, scream-at-the-screen odyssey that follows is like Mad Max: Fury Road transplanted (only just) to the real world, set to a banging Kangding Ray score: a party at the very gates of hell.

Out now

Strangers on a Train – starring Farley Granger, Robert Walker and Ruth Roman

Strangers on a Train (Image: Transatlantic Pictures)

I first saw Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film noir when I was a child. Back then, I was enthralled by its ingenious hairpin plotting and steamy black-and-white atmosphere – but what I didn’t realise, in my naive youth, was how flagrantly queer it all is. The story of a straight, upstanding, professional tennis player terrorised by a brazen psychopath who commits a nasty little murder on the other man’s behalf – but is really, clearly and most erotically obsessed with him – is a fascinating lesson in how Hollywood queer-coded its villains in times when the censors wouldn’t let filmmakers name any such desire. That the straight hero is played by Farley Granger, one of the most famously queer stars of the era, only complicates this classic’s many layers.

Available on Amazon and Apple TV.

This is a feature appearing in Attitude’s March/April 2026 issue.