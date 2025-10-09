Attitude Awards 2025: Dominic Skinner says ‘let’s keep fighting the fight’ as he wins this year’s Style Award

Dominic Skinner was yesterday named the recipient of this year’s Style Award, supported by Jaguar, at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The makeup artist and Glow Up judge collected his trophy at London’s Roundhouse on 8 October, where he was presented with the accolade by fellow beauty legend and co-star Val Garland.

Skinner has become one of the most recognisable faces in British beauty in recent years. Through his work on Glow Up and beyond, he’s inspired countless fans to embrace individuality and authenticity in how they present themselves to the world.

“I’ve won a gay Oscar – I’m so excited!” – Dominic Skinner

Taking to the stage to accept his award, Skinner said: “I’ve won a gay Oscar – I’m so excited! It’s really difficult to come up here when there have been so many incredible people on this stage over the years and tonight. Gok said it – it’s about community.

“This world that we live in, I feel so lucky, so privileged to be able to be myself and to be accepted, because not many people get that. And to pick up this award seems very weird, because I know a lot of people look at me and see a midlife crisis… but Attitude saw someone who loves fashion, loves style, and also authenticity.

“So thank you so much to Attitude, to the community – and let’s keep fighting the fight.”

The Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, is now in its 14th year, celebrating trailblazers, allies and culture-shaping figures.

Other winners announced the event included Luke Evans, Elizabeth Hurley and Tom Allen.

The night featured performances from Scissor Sisters, Pam Ann and Calum Scott and appearances from Dannii Minogue, Edward Enninful and Luke Evans. Mika and Jamie Laing were hosts.

