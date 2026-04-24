Benfica footballer Gianluca Prestianni banned for six matches over homophobic conduct

Portuguese footballer Gianluca Prestianni has been banned for six matches by UEFA after being found guilty of homophobic conduct.

The Champions League game against Real Madrid in February was paused for around 10 minutes after Vinicius Jr complained to referee Francois Letexier about comments made by the Benfica winger.

UEFA said three matches of the ban have been suspended for a two-year probationary period. Prestianni had already served a provisional one-game suspension, meaning he is set to miss two more matches unless the suspended part of the sanction is triggered.

The incident happened during the second half after Vinicius Jr put Real Madrid 1-0 ahead

European football’s governing body has also asked FIFA to extend the suspension worldwide.

The incident happened during the second half after Vinicius put Real Madrid 1-0 ahead. The forward was then booked for his goal celebration.

Moments later, cameras showed an exchange between Vinicius and Prestianni. Vinicius then ran towards Letexier and complained, while gesturing at the Benfica player.

The referee used the crossed-arms signal introduced by FIFA in 2024 to indicate alleged racist abuse. Vinicius then walked off the pitch. Several Real Madrid team-mates followed him during the stoppage.

After the match, Vinicius wrote on Instagram: “Racists are, above all, cowards”

Prestianni denied making a racist comment and said Vinicius had misheard him.

During the investigation, Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said Prestianni told him he had directed a homophobic insult at the Brazil international.

UEFA’s disciplinary ruling ultimately punished the Benfica player for homophobic conduct rather than racist abuse.

After the match, Vinicius wrote on Instagram: “Racists are, above all, cowards.”