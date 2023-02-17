15 gloriously gay photos of beautiful male bodies from the new BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! exhibit

They say a picture speaks a thousand words.

But in the case of this new exhibit from BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!, and their expertly curated collection of artfully homoerotic images, it’s more a case of ’15 pictures speak several million words’.

Coinciding with Sydney WorldPride 2023, the exhibition features work by 62 queer and gay photographers at Working Dog Gallery in Sydney, Australia.

It opens Thursday 23 February, and runs until 11 March. (Sydney WorldPride runs from Friday 17 February to Sunday 5 March.

The photographers come from 30 countries – including China, India, Iran, Poland, Russia and more where gay rights are repressed and queer lives under constant threat.

Curator and BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! cofounder Ghislain Pascal tells Attitude of the collection: “It’s great to be bringing BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! to Australia to celebrate Sydney World Pride.



“In the past years we’ve had exhibitions in Amsterdam, Cologne, London, Los Angeles and Paris – so it is good to head down under to Australia where we already have a large following.



“This is our largest exhibition to date featuring all 62 photographers we represent. It is really important for all of my artists that we exhibit their work to be seen by as many people as possible.

“The whole point of our BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! programme is to promote queer and gay fine art photography and persuade people that it is OK to buy these artworks to hang in their homes.



“Many people are scared that it is going to be just dicks and arse, but that it not at all what we are about. Yes, there may be some dicks and arses… But they are all beautiful artworks that need to be viewed, hung, and enjoyed in the luxury of your own home.”

For more information, visit BoysBoysBoys.com.

1 Ben, by Paul McDonald

Ben © Paul McDonald

2 Bling, by Sam Scott Schiavo

Bling @ Sam Scott Schiavo

3 Boy Radio, by Michael Joseph

Boy Radio © Michael Joseph

4 Bum, by Tyler Udall

Bum © Tyler Udall

e5 COLORGRAPHY N°20, by Domenico Cennamo

COLORGRAPHY N°20 © Domenico Cennamo

6 Domestic Bliss, by AdeY

Domestic Bliss © AdeY

7 Lasse Under Red Veil, by Michael Søndergaard

Lasse Under Red Veil © Michael Søndergaard

8 Luiz, by Xavier Samre

Luiz © Xavier Samre

9 M With A Dragon Tattoo, by Michael Epps

M With A Dragon Tattoo © Michael Epps

10 Matthew Upside Down, by Charles Moriarty

Matthew Upside Down © Charles Moriarty

11 Ostrovskyi, by Dmytro Komissarenko

Ostrovskyi © Dmytro Komissarenko

12 Soft Name (No 25), by Liu Tao

13 Thibault © Jerome Haffner

Thibault © Jerome Haffner

14 Three of Cups © David Charles Collins

Three of Cups © David Charles Collins

15 Winslow © Stephane Gizard

Winslow © Stephane Gizard

