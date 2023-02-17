15 gloriously gay photos of beautiful male bodies from the new BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! exhibit
The not-entirely-SFW collection features work by 60 photographers from 30 countries, including China, India, Iran and Poland.
They say a picture speaks a thousand words.
But in the case of this new exhibit from BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!, and their expertly curated collection of artfully homoerotic images, it’s more a case of ’15 pictures speak several million words’.
Coinciding with Sydney WorldPride 2023, the exhibition features work by 62 queer and gay photographers at Working Dog Gallery in Sydney, Australia.
It opens Thursday 23 February, and runs until 11 March. (Sydney WorldPride runs from Friday 17 February to Sunday 5 March.
The photographers come from 30 countries – including China, India, Iran, Poland, Russia and more where gay rights are repressed and queer lives under constant threat.
Curator and BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! cofounder Ghislain Pascal tells Attitude of the collection: “It’s great to be bringing BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! to Australia to celebrate Sydney World Pride.
“In the past years we’ve had exhibitions in Amsterdam, Cologne, London, Los Angeles and Paris – so it is good to head down under to Australia where we already have a large following.
“This is our largest exhibition to date featuring all 62 photographers we represent. It is really important for all of my artists that we exhibit their work to be seen by as many people as possible.
“The whole point of our BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! programme is to promote queer and gay fine art photography and persuade people that it is OK to buy these artworks to hang in their homes.
“Many people are scared that it is going to be just dicks and arse, but that it not at all what we are about. Yes, there may be some dicks and arses… But they are all beautiful artworks that need to be viewed, hung, and enjoyed in the luxury of your own home.”
For more information, visit BoysBoysBoys.com.
1 Ben, by Paul McDonald
2 Bling, by Sam Scott Schiavo
3 Boy Radio, by Michael Joseph
4 Bum, by Tyler Udall
e5 COLORGRAPHY N°20, by Domenico Cennamo
6 Domestic Bliss, by AdeY
7 Lasse Under Red Veil, by Michael Søndergaard
8 Luiz, by Xavier Samre
9 M With A Dragon Tattoo, by Michael Epps
10 Matthew Upside Down, by Charles Moriarty
11 Ostrovskyi, by Dmytro Komissarenko
12 Soft Name (No 25), by Liu Tao
13 Thibault © Jerome Haffner
14 Three of Cups © David Charles Collins
15 Winslow © Stephane Gizard
