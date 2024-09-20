Paul Sinha to host 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

Attitude is thrilled to announce that the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar will be hosted by comedian and TV personality Paul Sinha.

Marking its 13th year, the awards will return to London’s Camden Roundhouse as a highlight of the LGBTQ+ calendar on Wednesday 9 October.

As always, the event will be a celebration of the great and good of the community, alongside our most fabulous allies.

As well as being treated to the deadpan comedy stylings of Sinha, guests will enjoy a number of live performances from our yet-to-be-revealed world-class acts.

The identities of the 2024 Attitude Awards winners will of course remain secret until the big night, while the special Attitude Awards edition of Attitude magazine featuring all our winners will be published the following morning.

“The Attitude Awards will be a raucous and joyful evening” – host Paul Sinha

Sinha told Attitude to mark the announcement: “I am hugely honoured to be asked to host the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, and to be given an opportunity to celebrate all that is great and good about an ever more diverse community and its allies.

“When my biggest personal worry on the day will be finding an outfit that fits, it’s sobering to remember that globally, millions who identify as LGBTQIA+ face daily struggles for acceptance, understanding and legal recognition.

Paul Sinha (Image: Markus Bidaux/Attitude)

“The Attitude Awards will be a raucous and joyful evening, but in this febrile political climate, it must never descend into smug complacency. Nonetheless, it will be my privilege to try to entertain the crowd, and hopefully avoid autocue disaster or wardrobe malfunction. Unlike our prime minister, I’ll have bought my own suit.”

“An exceptional cast headed by only the second ever Attitude Legacy Award honouree” Darren Styles OBE on this year’s winners

Attitude’s publisher, Darren Styles OBE, said: “We return for the lucky thirteenth annual Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, as the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand – unique in our presence in print, across digital, online and six social platforms, with three landmark live events a year. We champion and celebrate role models and icons alongside unsung heroes, and use Attitude’s power of amplification to honour those who represent the very best of the entire LGBTQ+ community. Trans siblings included.

“Diversity and inclusion, and universal love for that matter, though seen as delete options for wizard authors, social media despots, governments including our own and some entire countries, aren’t a pick and mix smorgasbord, but basic human rights. And Attitude is proud – as it has been for 30 years this past summer – to platform, and find joy in, the power of the individual to find their own path in exercising those rights to be whoever it is they want to be.

“This year’s winners remain a closely-guarded secret until the evening of 9 October, but it’s an exceptional cast headed by only the second ever Attitude Legacy Award honouree. The first was posthumously awarded to Diana, Princess of Wales, collected by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to mark the 20th anniversary of her passing in 2017.”

The 2023 Attitude Awards featured a sensational set of award winners and performers. These included Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Daniels, Becky Hill, Sasha Colby, Rob Madge, and Dame Shirley Bassey.