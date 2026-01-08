Armistead Maupin to mark 50 years of Tales of the City with special London talk

Armistead Maupin will mark 50 years of Tales of the City with a special London talk this February, celebrating one of the most influential LGBTQ+ literary works of the modern era.

The landmark novel was first serialised in the San Francisco Chronicle in 1976, introducing readers to life on Barbary Lane and laying the foundations for what would become a defining portrait of queer community in 1970s San Francisco.

Maupin will appear at St Martin-in-the-Fields on Tuesday 10 February as part of The Conversation, London’s newest literary talks programme curated by former Hay Festival director and Booker Prize chair Peter Florence.

Armistead Maupin’s appearance forms part of the 2026 spring season of The Conversation

For one night only, the award-winning author will “celebrate 50 years on Barbary Lane”, reflecting on the cultural impact of Tales of the City, LGBTQ+ life in 1970s America, and the legacy of one of his most enduring characters, Anna Madrigal – the trans landlady of 28 Barbary Lane.

Anna Madrigal has since become one of the most recognisable trans characters in modern fiction, and was portrayed on screen by Jen Richards and Olympia Dukakis in the PBS and Netflix adaptations.

Alongside Tales of the City, Maupin’s bibliography includes More Tales of the City, Further Tales of the City, Maybe the Moon and The Night Listener, the latter adapted into a feature film starring Robin Williams and Toni Collette.

Maupin’s appearance forms part of the 2026 spring season of The Conversation, which runs from 27 January to 28 April and brings together writers, journalists, historians and campaigners to explore themes of social justice, culture, politics and the environment. Other speakers this season include Ian McEwan, Gary Younge, Carole Cadwalladr, Hallie Rubenhold, Mya-Rose Craig, Daniel M. Davis and Kate Bowler.

Maupin has previously spoken to Attitude about his legacy, queer storytelling and the cultural impact of Tales of the City

Tickets for Maupin’s talk are priced at £10, with an additional post-event supper option available, which includes a signed copy of his memoir Logical Family and an opportunity to hear more from the author in a smaller setting.

The Conversation takes place at St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 4JJ. More information and tickets are available via the venue’s website.

