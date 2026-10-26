Andy Cohen shares children’s reaction to meeting new boyfriend Kevin Sobieski

Andy Cohen has shared his children’s reaction to his boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski, revealing that the pair are building a close bond.

Cohen, who went public with his relationship with Sobieski in June 2026, opened up about his boyfriend’s relationship with his children, Ben and Lucy, during an “Ask Andy” panel at Bravo Fan Fest on Saturday (24 October).

“Just watching them gather information, they’re so smart. I have to say, watching them react to my boyfriend has been this incredible journey for us as a family,” he said.

How Andy Cohen introduced his children to new boyfriend

Cohen confirmed he had introduced Sobieski to his children after going public with their relationship, stressing that they had taken their time getting to know one another.

“He loves my children, and they love him and I love him,” he said on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM in June 2026.

He added: “We have been so slow and deliberate and methodical about getting to know each other and introducing him to the kids,” explaining that they had been gradually introducing Sobieski into family life.

How did Cohen meet Kevin Sobieski?

Cohen and Sobieski first met at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons in 2025, where Cohen spotted his now-boyfriend from across the room.

“People have asked me for a long time, ‘When are you going to get a boyfriend? Why don’t you have a boyfriend?’” Cohen said on his radio show. “And I have always said, ‘I will know when I meet the person.’”

Cohen is a single father of two. His son, Benjamin Allen, known as Ben, was born via surrogate on 4 February 2019, while his daughter, Lucy Eve, was born via a different surrogate on 29 April 2022. They are biological siblings.