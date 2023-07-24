America Ferrera’s Barbie and Ugly Betty characters are ‘definitely’ similar

America Ferrera has said there are “definitely” similarities between her characters in Barbie and TV series Ugly Betty.

In the newly released Barbie, Ferrera, 39, plays Gloria, a ‘real world’ character whose ideas for new Barbies inspire the movie’s events.

Ferrera came to prominence playing the braced-up Betty Suarez on the hit series, Ugly Betty between 2006 and 2010.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of Barbie‘s release, Fererra discussed how her two characters, “low on the totem pole” at their workplaces, are very similar.

“Gloria’s journey in Barbie is very much one of a woman looking for permission to express who she is. And also who is looking to be seen and to be acknowledged.”

In the film, Gloria is the executive assistant to Will Ferrell’s character as the head of Mattel in a satirical take on the company behind Barbie. When Margot Robbie‘s Barbie crosses over into the real world, she meets Gloria where they establish a connection.

“I think that there are definitely similarities in the story of Ugly Betty,” Fererra then continued.

Ugly Betty began the series as the butt of the joke for the staff at the fictional fashion magazine Mode. However, over four seasons Betty went from executive assistant to working in London and in need of her own assistant.

America Ferrera as Gloria in Barbie (Image: Warner Bros)

Ferrera also spoke to Attitude about her Barbie character’s monologue in the film describing the experience of womanhood in 2023.

The speech has seen Ferrera’s performance lauded by fans and critics alike and hailed as one of the movie’s standout moments.

She said it was filmed over “two pretty intense days,” and that she was also “excited” to do it.

“It feels like a turning point in the story, a turning point for all the characters. So, I was really excited to get it right and there’s a little bit of responsibility in it. But I really enjoyed shooting it.”

Barbie is in cinemas now.