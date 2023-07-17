Barbie star Margot Robbie responds to fan theories that Ken is gay

Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, has given a definite answer to fan theories about the character of Ken ahead of the upcoming Barbie movie.

Chiefly, he is not gay.

In the weeks heading up to Barbie‘s release on Friday (21 July) fans have been speculating that Ken might be gay. Some fans have also wondered if Barbie herself is gay!

But speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of the film’s release Margot, who also served as a producer on the film, confirmed there would be no gay Kens. Or Barbies.

Asked if Barbie Land is as inclusive as we’d want the real world to be Robbie said: “It is but they are all dolls. So, they don’t have actually have sexual orientations because they don’t have any reproductive organs, we figured.”

The answer may come to the disappointment of some fans hoping to see themselves represented in the bright, camp, and colourful world of Barbie.

“We wanted this film to feel like everyone was welcome”

However, on the film’s approach to LGBTQ representation, which here includes the casting of actors like Scott Evans and Hari Nef, Margot did say that “we wanted everyone to feel represented in the movie.”

She revealed that representation was something she and the producers were conscious of in casting, which focused more on “what energy they [the actors] brought to it as opposed to, like, trying to tick specific boxes.”

She added: “We wanted Barbie Land to feel incredibly inclusive. And we wanted this film to feel like everyone was welcome. So, it was so important that, kind of, every person that was, like, coming aboard the party would be able to represent someone else that could be watching this movie.”

As well as Robbie, Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. They’re joined by Evans and Nef, as well as Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, and more.

The film follows Robbie as the Mattel icon who leaves Barbie Land to visit the real world to learn “the truth about the universe.”

Barbie is in UK cinemas on Friday 21 July.