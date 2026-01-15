All Saints stars Natalie and Nicole Appleton release first new music in 23 years

Appleton have released new single ‘Falling Into You’, marking Natalie and Nicole Appleton‘s first release as a duo in 23 years.

The track is the first single from the sisters since the release of their 2003 debut album Everything’s Eventual. It was co-written by Natalie and Nicole with Gareth Young, who produced their 2002 single ‘Fantasy’, alongside his songwriting partner Bnann.

“We hadn’t worked with Gareth since we made our ‘Everything’s Eventual’ album, so we were amazed at how quickly everything clicked into place again. This song just flowed out of us because it’s very much the story of us,” Nicole says.

“The entire music scene has changed since we put out the first Appleton album” – Nicole Appleton

Appleton first emerged in the early 2000s following the Appleton sisters’s success as members of All Saints. The duo released Everything’s Eventual in 2003, which was certified gold in the UK and produced the singles ‘Fantasy’ and ‘Don’t Worry’. ‘Fantasy’ reached number two on the UK Singles Chart, while ‘Don’t Worry’ later reached the top five.

The sisters reissued Everything’s Eventual in 2023, marking the album’s twentieth anniversary.

“The entire music scene has changed since we put out the first Appleton album,” Nicole says. “We’re going into this with no expectations and enjoying the process of writing and performing again for the love of it.”

Appleton have confirmed two live appearances for 2026. They will perform on BBC Radio 2’s Piano Rooms with the BBC Concert Orchestra on 19 February. They are also set to perform at Mighty Hoopla festival in May.

All Saints achieved major chart success in the late 1990s and early 2000s

“We’re planning on throwing in a fun cover or two, but you’ll definitely hear all the songs you expect from us,” Nicole says.

London-formed All Saints achieved major chart success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The group released their self-titled debut album in 1997, which produced UK number one singles ‘Never Ever’, ‘Under the Bridge/Lady Marmalade’ and ‘Bootie Call’. Their second album Saints & Sinnersfollowed in 2000 and included the UK number one singles ‘Pure Shores’ and ‘Black Coffee’.

All Saints won two BRIT Awards and have sold more than 12 million records worldwide. The group have released five studio albums to date, with their most recent, Testament, arriving in 2018. Natalie and Nicole last toured with All Saints in 2021.

Nicole says the idea to revive Appleton came from their children.

“It was actually our kids Gene and Ace who suggested we reunite,” she says. “Gene said out of the blue: ‘Why don’t you do something with Auntie Nat again?'”

‘Falling Into You’ is available to stream now via appleton.komi.io.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.