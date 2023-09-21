All Of Us Strangers: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott closer than ever before in emotional trailer

All Of Us Strangers has debuted its official trailer ahead of its UK release in early 2024.

The film is based on the novel Strangers by Japanese novelist Taichi Yamada. Andrew Haigh writes and directs All of Us Strangers.

The Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott-led film focuses on the latter’s character, Adam, a screenwriter, who leads a pretty lonely existence in London.

Mescal’s “mysterious” character, Harry, becomes an unexpected romantic interest for Adam, who is being pulled between his flat and his childhood home.

After having the film teased through some gorgeous first-look snaps, we’ve finally got a full-length trailer to feast our eyes on.

“I’m assuming you’re not with anyone. I never see you with anyone,” Harry notes, as the pair begin to become closer.

Adam goes back to visit his childhood home, but an unexpected surprise awaits (Image: YouTube)

At another point, Harry finds pictures of Adam’s parents, who he explains died just before he was 12-years-old. He says he is trying to write about them “at the moment”.

We see shots of Adam back at his childhood home. However, upon his return, “he discovers that his long-dead parents (played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living. They also look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago”.

The film will follow Adam as he looks to repair some broken bonds between his mum and dad, as he emotionally dips in and out of his childhood home.

Intimate scenes follow between Harry and Adam, as the pair’s relationship grows amid an unlikely journey of self reflection.

“You and me together, into the world,” Adam can be heard saying, as the trailer wraps up.

The Pet Shop Boys’ classic ‘Always On My Mind’ perfectly lends itself to the clip’s background noise too.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in August the film’s director, Andrew Haigh, said of his two leading men: “There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together.”

He continued: “Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were.”