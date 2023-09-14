All of Us Strangers: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott’s gay romance gets UK release date

We have finally been given a release date for the gay romance film, All of Us Strangers. Sadly, UK audiences will have to wait a bit longer than we’d hoped.

The Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott-led film focuses on the latter’s character, Adam, who leads a solitary life in London.

Mescal’s character, Harry, ushers in a new romance for the loner who is back and forth between his flat and his childhood home. There he encounters his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) who appear as they did on the day they died 30 years earlier.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers (Image: Searchlight Pictures)

The long-awaited film got its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in Chicago at the start of September and received positive reviews. Many critics praised Mescal and Scott’s performances in particular.

Now we know that the film will land in UK cinemas on 26 January 2024. US audiences will get to see it from 22 December 2023.

It’s not ideal but at least we know we’ll get to see it in cinemas at all.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in August the film’s director, Andrew Haigh, said of his two leading men: “There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together.”

He continued: “Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were.”

Andrew Haigh is perhaps best known for the San Francisco-based gay TV show, Looking. He’s also brought us Weekend, a film about two men who have a whirlwind romance over a weekend.

All of Us Strangers is adapted from the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada.