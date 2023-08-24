7 pics of Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All Of Us Strangers – as director talks ‘fearless’ sex scenes

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott appear as lovers in an early look at upcoming romantic fantasy film All Of Us Strangers.

The movie, adapted from the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada, is scheduled for release on 22 December in the US. The UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

All of Us Strangers follows a man balancing the present – including a romantic connection with a neighbour – and the past. Specifically, the death of his parents 30 years before.

The film also stars Jamie Bell and Claire Foy, and is produced by Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin and Sarah Harvey.

“I really wanted to feel the subjective nature of having sex” – director Andrew Haigh on the sex scenes in Strangers

The official synopsis for the film states: “One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbour [named] Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life.

“As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memoires of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair, director Andrew Haigh said of his leading men: “There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together.”

He continued: “Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were.”

Further describing the sex scenes in Strangers, Haigh said: “I’ve been more objective in how I’ve shot sex scenes in the past. Here, I really wanted to feel the subjective nature of having sex and what it feels like — the nervousness and the excitement and the physical sensation of being touched by someone else, and what that does to you.”

Haigh also directed the hit movies Weekend and 45 Years; the latter earning a Best Actress Oscar nomination for Charlotte Rampling.

