Alexander Skarsgård says privacy around sexuality ‘is your prerogative’ as he talks Pillion and cruising on screen

Alexander Skarsgård has discussed his queer role in kink film Pillion, how cruising is depicted in film and being private about sexual preferences.

Released on 28 November 2025, Skarsgård plays Dom leather biker Ray, who teaches Harry Melling‘s character, Colin, his sub, the ropes of the BDSM scene.

In a new interview with AnOther magazine, the Swedish actor spoke about being authentic to his character, admitting humour would take away from empowering storytelling.

“It was important to get that tonally in the right place” – Alexander Skarsgård on Pillion‘s cruising scene

Alexander Skarsgård for Another magazine (Image: ALASDAIR MCLELLAN) Alexander Skarsgård for Another magazine (Image: ALASDAIR MCLELLAN) Alexander Skarsgård for Another magazine (Image: ALASDAIR MCLELLAN)

Drawing on one scene in particular, where Colin drops to the floor and performs oral sex on Ray in a public place, he said: “Especially the scene in the back alley, because it’s obviously the first time for Ray and Colin…”

“It was important to get that tonally in the right place because we wanted it to be very clear what the dynamic was, the sub-dom relationship,” Skarsgård added.

“And that Ray is incredibly private, doesn’t introduce himself until after the act. But it’s important to feel, to share, Colin’s excitement about this,” he continued, relating to the privacy of his character.

“It’s not really relevant what my background is” – Skarsgård on keeping his sexuality private

Alexander Skarsgård for Another magazine (Image: ALASDAIR MCLELLAN)

On depicting a queer role, Skarsgård addressed the rumours he is bisexual, which surfaced after an interview with Variety went viral.

In the 2025 interview, he said his own personal preferences were not relevant to the film. “I found that in this case, it’s not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women,” the 49-year-old actor commented.

Addressing his own sexuality once again, he said: “It’s also not always a binary question of whether you sleep with men or women – and this is not me saying that I’m bisexual – but it’s also great that we’re living in a time when more people feel comfortable shouting out what their sexual preferences are.”

“I also think if you choose to be private about it, that’s also your prerogative” – Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård for Another magazine (Image: ALASDAIR MCLELLAN)

Like his character, he continued: “I also think if you choose to be private about it, that’s also your prerogative. I think it’s sometimes good to put less focus on the actor and more on the character the actor is playing, rather than, ‘All right, show us a checklist of your past experiences and let’s see if you qualify for this role.'”

Skarsgård’s latest role took on the same dominant approach, as Johannes in The Moment, a mockumentary about Charli XCX in an alternative universe, exploring the intense pressures of fame following her Brat album success.

Speaking with Rolling Stone UK, Charli praised the actor’s credits: “We’ve been a fan of his work from, honestly, the Lady Gaga video,” said Charli. “The Zoolander days… The Northman and Infinity Pool. I just think he’s such a brilliant actor.”

ANOTHER SS/26 IS ON SALE THURSDAY 12TH MARCH.