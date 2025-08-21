Alexander Lincoln’s Attitude cover shoot in 6 stylish shots – as he reveals he first bought magazine at age 15

Alexander Lincoln poses up a storm in the latest new issue of Attitude – a magazine he says he first bought at the age of 15!

“Seeing the stories inside, of people just living their lives as people, was so transformative,” our new cover star reflects. “To be on the cover… I actually can’t tell you how much that means.”

“It’s something I grew up looking at,” added the In From the Side actor, who doesn’t use labels to describe his sexuality. “And to be a part of it, part of something that’s included so many trailblazers in a community and a movement that’s under attack, I honestly don’t have a word for it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Emmerdale star also discusses his upcoming film A Night Like This.

“He’s straight on paper… He’s never really been with men, or if he has, he’s never defined himself that way,” the actor says of his character.

“But then he meets someone, and something’s created. I think sometimes the definition of yourself can get in your own way.

“I get that people can be really sure about what they’re into, and what they want. But that was never my journey.”

A Night Like This is due to be released in autumn 2025.

To read Alexander’s Attitude cover interview in full, check out issue 366 of Attitude magazine, available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.