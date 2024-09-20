Agatha All Along is finally here and fans agree that it’s super gay

The wait is over! After years of anticipation, Marvel‘s Agatha All Along has arrived on Disney+, and as we hoped it’s super gay.

The show, a spin-off of WandaVision, was first announced in 2021, with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as the witch Agatha Harkness. Since then, the mini-series has undergone a number of name changes (perhaps by design), before landing on Agatha All Along, which was also the title of a song from the season finale of WandaVision.

The show follows the titular character as she encounters the mysterious Teen, played by Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, a gay familiar. Together, the pair build a new coven of witches with the aim to face the trials of the legendary Witches’ Road. The cast also includes LGBTQ+ faves such as Aubrey Plaza, who plays the witch Rio Vidal, and Patti LuPone (!), whose character Lilia Calderu is a 450-year-old Sicilian witch. Sounds gay, right? We’re in!

Now, following years of anticipation, the first two episodes of Agatha All Along have finally dropped and people are luxuriating in how queer it is.

Not only are fans celebrating the inclusion of Locke’s character, who is openly gay, but also the sapphic tension between Hahn and Plaza.

“This show really is for the gays,” wrote television critic David Opie on X, formerly Twitter. “If anything, Marvel actually downplayed how gay it is in tone and feel.”

#AgathaAllAlong is a bit slow to start with, but you won’t care because you’re having so much fun with the cast and vibes that are just as camp and spooky as you’d hope for. This show really is for the gays. If anything, Marvel actually downplayed how gay it is in tone and feel. pic.twitter.com/f3XXitznbc — David Opie (@DavidOpie) September 17, 2024

“I reluctantly dipped my toes back into the MCU waters on the recommendation of certified lesbians, and tragically they were right, Agatha All Along IS delightful and gay and I’m now invested,” wrote another user on X.

I reluctantly dipped my toes back into the MCU waters on the recommendation of certified lesbians, and tragically they were right, Agatha All Along IS delightful and gay and I'm now invested. — avery | she/her (@averysfriend) September 19, 2024

Others shared clips from the show, highlight the flirtations between Hahn’s Agatha and Plaza’s Rio.

“THERE DEFINITELY IS NO HETEROSEXUAL EXPLANATION IN THIS SCENE,” said one user, who shared a (slightly spoiler-y) interaction between the pair.

spoiler warning // #AgathaAllAlong

THERE DEFINITELY IS NO HETEROSEXUAL EXPLANATION IN THIS SCENE. The way rio says that line and how agatha reacts over rio’s reply, it’s giving ex-girlfriends !!! 💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/gZH6E1a6oi — Elaine | agathario thinker (@fzztsylvie) September 19, 2024

Another shared a screen grab from the show of Agatha in chic housecoat and said, “We’ve all been saying it but now that is out is confirmed more that ever, #AgathaAllAlong is for the gays and the girlies only.”

we've all been saying it but now that is out is confirmed more that ever, #AgathaAllAlong is for the gays and the girlies only, I love the whole vibe and the cast already pic.twitter.com/iz0Da8uxRe — mabe | trop era 💍✨ (@dragonevenstar) September 19, 2024

they were not lying agatha all along really is gay — lestat apologist (@clintt_bart0n) September 19, 2024

agatha all along is gay as hell and i’m here for it — kate 🧣‎ (@_bigreputation) September 20, 2024

I knew that #AgathaAllAlong was going to be gay, but I didn't realize it was going to be GAYYYYYYYYY! pic.twitter.com/kRXKgL8sya — Ty ~ living in a parallel universe 🌈💜 (@Toridwn95) September 19, 2024

I didn’t realize #AgathaAllAlong was lgbtq+ tv until I saw aubrey plaza and kathryn hahn practically having sex on my tv! OMG! — rena ﾟ*｡🍂･ (@sapphicrambeau) September 19, 2024

The fan response comes after Aubrey Plaza told Variety that the show would be “a gay explosion by the end of it”.

Expanding on Plaza’s comment, her co-star Sasheer Zamata, who plays Jennifer Kale, added that it was definitely Marvel’s “gayest project” yet.

“It is the gayest show on Marvel,” said Ali Ahn, who plays Alice Wu-Gulliver. “There is a lot of pageantry we’re already competing with. I think the thing that makes it more gay is that we are singing with Patti.”

Joe Locke said: “It’s got many layers and gay is one of them. That’s one of the great things about the show.”

Given that only two episodes of Agatha All Along have dropped so far, we can’t wait to see how much more queer it all gets going forward.

Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+ now, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.