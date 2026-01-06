General Hospital’s Adrian Anchondo goes public with soap opera boyfriend Colton Little in cosy holiday post

General Hospital actor Adrian Anchondo has gone public with his new boyfriend in a loved-up holiday Instagram post, cosying up to actor Colton Little.

Anchondo shared a photo of a shirtless Little kissing his cheek on a beach in Puerto Rico, confirming the relationship publicly for the first time.

The carousel of images shows the happy couple travelling between Puerto Rico and Florida, from beach walks in their speedos to dinner dates and scenic hikes.

“This Christmas made my heart pop” – Adrian Anchondo went public with his boyfriend Colton Little

Captioning the post, Anchondo wrote: “This Christmas made my heart pop.” He continued: “Thank you Puerto Rico and Florida,” as he went Instagram official with his new boyfriend.

Colton Little is also an actor, best known for his recurring role on Days of Our Lives as ISA agent Andrew, as well as appearing in films such as A Biltmore Christmas and A Wedding for Christmas.

Anchondo currently stars on General Hospital as Marco Rios, a lawyer with a mysterious past who debuted in March 2025. Both partners play LGBTQ+ roles in their current soap operas.

“I’ve loved and found new love” – Anchondo paying tribute to his new boyfriend Little

In another Instagram post, Anchondo described 2025 as “one of the most important years of my life”, highlighting a number of personal and professional achievements.

“Getting my Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy, to fulfilling a dream of working as a regular on a TV show,” he said.

Paying tribute to his new boyfriend, he added: “I travelled the world, I lost people I’ve loved and found new love, battled my depression and anxiety, and pushed myself further than I thought possible.”

Anchondo concluded: “I’m proud of myself and am so ready for what this next year will bring.”

