Adele appears to shut down homophobe during show: ‘Are you f***ing stupid?’

Adele has affirmed her LGBTQ+ ally credentials after delivering a fierce rebuke to an alleged homophobic audience member during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas on Saturday (1 June).

Midway through the concert at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, a heckler reportedly shouted, “Pride sucks,” prompting an infuriated response from the Grammy-winning artist. “Did you come to my f***ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f***ing stupid? Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous,” Adele fired back from the stage. “If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”

Video footage of the confrontation quickly went viral on social media, with fans applauding Adele for her unwavering allyship. However, it later emerged that the supposed heckler may have been misquoted.

In a video shared on TikTok [via Pink News], an audience member actually appears to be shouting “work sucks” in response to Adele talking about her busy work schedule. Either way, it’s nice to see the London native stick to her guns as a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The LGBTQ community, they’re like my soul mates” – Adele

In 2016, following the tragic shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which claimed 49 lives, Adele dedicated her show in Belgium to the victims. “The LGBTQ community, they’re like my soul mates since I was really young, so I’m very moved by it,” she stated at the time.

The incident at the Las Vegas show comes as Adele continues her successful residency and prepares for her upcoming European tour dates. The singer recently announced four nights in Munich, Germany, marking her first performances in Europe since 2016.

The singer’s Las Vegas residency, which began in November 2022, has been met with critical acclaim and commercial success. The highly anticipated shows were initially scheduled to start in January 2022 but were postponed due to production delays and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.