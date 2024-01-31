Adele announces surprise European shows this summer: How to get tickets

Adele has announced a string of shows in Germany this August, following the success of her Las Vegas residency, with ticket registration open now.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the star said her summer dates would be held in “a one off, bespoke, pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on” in the German city of Munich.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.

Guten Tag babes x” she added.

Adele is currently undertaking her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele, which continues until June. It was originally scheduled to finish in November 2023 but was extended by popular demand.

She also announced plans to release a live filming of her hit Las Vegas show before it closes, sharing last year: “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it, and I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

How to get Adele Munich tickets

Adele’s Munich dates will take place on 2, 3, 9, and 10 August. You can register for tickets now on the singer’s website by clicking here up until Feb. 5 at 17:00 GMT. Tickets will go on general sale on 9 February at 09:00 GMT.