Adam Mac pulls out of country festival after ‘promoting homosexuality’ concerns

The country singer, Adam Mac, has announced he is pulling out of a planned headline slot at a festival in Kentucky after concerns were raised that he would be “promoting homosexuality.”

Mac, who identifies as queer, was due to perform at the annual Logan County Tobacco and Heritage Festival in Russellville, Kentucky on 14 October. He was announced as a headliner earlier this week by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

But on Thursday (21 September) the 33-year-old, who was raised in the town for 21 years, posted a video on Instagram saying he had backed out.

He explained he had received a call on Wednesday from someone organising the festival.

“She explained to me that there were some board members and some people in town who had questions about what kind of performance I would be putting on,” said Mac.

“And wanted to ensure that I would not be promoting homosexuality or sexuality in a family-friendly environment – I don’t really know what they expected I was gonna do other than just come and put on a hell of a show like we do.”

The country singer said he was aware that locals were “very upset” that a gay person was performing and that it was “so disheartening” that they had been protesting.

Mac then revealed after going back and forth he had backed out, allowing the festival organisers to book a less “controversial” headliner.

He then continued saying it felt like “the best move forward,” despite feeling like he might be caving into the haters.

Visibly emotional, Mac also said he wanted to do something to make it right as he had wanted to perform for “the people who need to see me most there in that space.”

Attitude has approached the Logan County Chamber of Commerce for comment.