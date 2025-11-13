ABBA Voyage unveils winter makeover at the ABBA Arena

ABBA Voyage is embracing the festive season with a full winter transformation of the ABBA Arena, turning the venue into a gorgeous, foliage-filled winter garden for the first time since the show opened in 2022.

Running from 5 November through to February 2026, the arena’s concourse now features cascading greenery, crystals and shifting lights designed to give fans a new way to experience the concert that’s become a global phenomenon.

A new heated outdoor Winter Bar has also opened, offering table service, views of the illuminated ABBA sign and a cosy spot to gather before or after the show. Private hire is available, while the festive menu [PDF] includes seasonal treats such as an indulgent hot dog, winter cocktails, hot chocolate and a winter fruit crumble.

Limited-edition festive ABBA merchandise – including baubles, tree decorations, jumpers and hats – will be on sale throughout the season.

Limited edition ABBA merch (Image: ABBA Voyage)

As part of the wider Winter Adventure programme across Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the arena will host East London–based Swedish choir Norrsång on 5 December. They’ll perform Christmas classics and Swedish seasonal favourites against the backdrop of the newly dressed arena.

ABBA Voyage opened in May 2022 and uses groundbreaking digital avatars of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Frida, backed by a 10-piece live band. Earlier this year, the show marked its third anniversary by adding ‘The Name of the Game’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Money, Money, Money’ and ‘Take a Chance on Me’ to the setlist.

Tickets are on sale now for dates up to February 2026 at abbavoyage.com. See here for Attitude’s ABBA Voyage review.