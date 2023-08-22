Abbi Jacobson, who penned Amazon Prime series A League Of Their Own has criticised the streaming company after it confirmed the show had been cancelled after just one season.

The show, a loose reboot of Penny Marshall’s film, follows a WWII-era women’s professional baseball team and the experience of its queer players.

According to Deadline, production of the award-winning series was delayed due to actors strikes and would not be able to commence before 2024.

This would have pushed the already shortened season two premiere back to 2025, creating a “logjam” in the streamer’s 2025 pipeline.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much”

Fans would have been left with a three year gap between the first season and the final four episodes commissioned earlier this year.

The cancellation of A League Of Their Own amid writers strikes comes alongside the cancellation of Peripheral, which previously was renewed for a second season.

Creator Jacobson has responded to Amazon’s cancelation of the LGBTQ+ show in perfect fashion.

Writing on Instagram, she shared: “What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much.

“What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.”

She labelled the idea of the show’s cancellation being down to the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes “bullshit” and “cowardly”.

Jacobson went on: “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”

She concluded: “Thank you for watching. To the five.”

TV producer Julie Plec, whose work includes The Vampire Diaries, also criticised Amazon for placing blame on striking workers: “The fans’ passion got League picked up.

“Don’t even try to weaponize said passion against the striking creators who poured their heart and soul into bringing the story to life — it will backfire.”

It comes after the series was originally renewed for just four episodes for a second and final season earlier this year, after “months of renegotiations.”

It was also reported that “the cast had to sign new deals, given the order is for half the episodes.”