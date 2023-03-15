A League of Their Own renewed for a shortened season 2

Amazon’s A League of Their Own will conclude with a four-episode final season.

The news about the queer series from Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson comes after “months of renegotiations,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s also reported that “the cast had to sign new deals, given the order is for half the episodes.”

The show, a loose reboot of Penny Marshall’s film, follows a WWII-era women’s professional baseball team and the experience of its queer players.

Just to answer the questions: The stuff that came out today is a leak and it isn't official, which is why we aren't saying anything. So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment. People are listening. — Will Graham (@WillWGraham) March 14, 2023

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, and D’Arcy Carden, it’s garnered a massive following who were thrilled by the latest update.

However, show creator Graham tweeted that this news from sources “is a leak and it isn’t official.”

“So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment,” he also added. “People are listening.”

With 94% critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a large fanbase, Graham emphasised it’s “not a small or niche show.”

The one thing I'll say at this moment: #ALeagueOfTheirOwn is not a small or niche show. The audience is domestic, but our understanding is that it's very big. It has outperformed many other shows that have been renewed. Journalists, please stop reinforcing the narrative … — Will Graham (@WillWGraham) March 14, 2023

Furthermore, Graham outlined that the show had “outperformed many other shows that have been renewed.”

He also pushed for reporters to stop reinforcing the idea that queer and/or POC content are inherently niche.

“That narrative is racist and homophobic and all the other stuff,” he also outlined.

“The bar is legit on the ground when it comes to LGBTQ+ and diverse TV shows getting even a second season.”

Though Graham’s tweets make the renewal rumours less legitimate, many fans were quick to respond to the four-episode announcement.

The hashtag #MoreThanFour was used to protest the shortened final season.

News of a shortened final season didn’t go down well everyone. The hashtag #MoreThanFour was used in protest of Prime Video’s decision.

One user expressed their heartbreak that fans were settling for the short season.

it's really heartbreaking that part of me is like "four final episodes of a league of their own, yay! closure" because the bar is legit on the ground when it comes to LGBTQ+ and diverse TV shows getting even a second season…it shouldn't be this hard — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 14, 2023

They added: “The bar is legit on the ground when it comes to LGBTQ+ and diverse TV shows getting even a second season…it shouldn’t be this hard.”

The fan account calling for the show’s renewal has also launched their own project.

They announced a plane with a banner flying over Amazon Studios with the message ‘Renew A League Of Their Own #MoreThanFour.’

A League of Their Own is available to stream on Prime Video.