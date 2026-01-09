9-1-1 fans react to bisexual hookup scenes as Oliver Stark reveals why they were ‘awkward’ to film

9-1-1 viewers were left needing a hose down after bisexual character Buck, played by Oliver Stark, took part in a steamy hookup with both a man and a woman.

Stark spoke about the season nine episode, Secrets, in an interview with Deadline, where he revealed he felt “awkward” filming the bisexual love triangle storyline with a real-life married couple.

In a heated post-club hookup sequence, Buck brings back a man and a woman on two separate occasions, passionately kissing them and slowly removing his clothes as they stumble towards the bedroom.

“When did 9-1-1 get this hot?” – fans gushing over Oliver Stark’s 9-1-1 bisexual hookup scene

The scene left fans hot under the collar, with many posting thirsty comments on social media praising the bisexual character arc.

“Oh my god? I love you so much, bisexual Buck,” one user wrote. “When did 9-1-1 get this hot?” another viewer commented.

Oh heated rivalry you’ll be missed pic.twitter.com/Uj19n5BO2M — Kammy (@luvy_tat) January 9, 2026

Referencing Heated Rivalry, the new queer hockey love story taking the world by storm, one fan wrote: “Oh Heated Rivalry, you’ll be missed,” alluding to the series’ much-praised sex scenes starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

“It didn’t feel awkward until we were shooting the intimate scenes” – Stark on filming the bisexual hookup scenes with a real-life married couple

Despite fans’s enjoyment, Stark, who is straight in real life, told Deadline that the scenes were slightly uncomfortable to film considering the participants off-screen relationship.

“It made it a little awkward, I can’t lie,” he said. “And it didn’t feel awkward until we were shooting the intimate scenes, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s your real-life husband right there,’ or, ‘Oh, that’s your real-life wife right there.’”

“I’m really super proud of getting to be apart of this storyline” OLIVER POSTING ABOUT BI VISIBILITY DAY WHILE WORKING OUT OMG 😭 pic.twitter.com/lOWYOO6CrO — Cherry ☆︎ 911 ☆︎ BI BUCK (@ravibuckleydiaz) September 23, 2025

However, he praised his co-stars for their professionalism: “They were so great and coaching each other, like, ‘Do this a little bit more, arch a little bit more.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, I wish I had that — somebody to coach me through this.’”

“I’m really proud to be part of this storyline” – Stark on bisexual representation through his character Buck in 9-1-1

Buck came out as bisexual in 9-1-1 season seven, sharing an on-screen kiss with fellow firefighter Tommy Kinard, played by Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Since the character’s coming-out arc, Stark has publicly supported the bisexual community, raising awareness and helping to combat stigma.

Speaking on his Instagram Story to mark Bi Visibility Day in September 2025, Stark said: “One of my biggest joys of playing Buck over the past eight or nine seasons is getting to tell the story of him discovering his bisexuality.”

He added: “I truly hope we’ve offered some kind of positive representation. I’m really proud to be part of this storyline.”

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.