5 not entirely SFW photos of beautiful men from new issue of BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!

BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! Magazine, which returns this month with its eleventh edition featuring the best in gay and queer fine art photography, has offered Attitude a sneak peek inside its new issue.

You can check out five of the images below – and to check our full preview of 11 images, check out the second issue of Attitude’s little brother digital magazine, Attitude Uncut, available to read on Apple News+ and the Attitude app now.

(Image: Juzar Dark © Michael Epps) (Image: New Summer No.12 © Liu Tao) (Image: Say You Won’t Leave #2 © Sean Patrick Watters)

Attitude Uncut: Photography also features interviews with Attitude’s Real Bodies photographer Fran Gomez de Villaboa and photo story on gay life in Sitges, Spain by Bennet Böckstiegel.

BOYS! BOYS! BOYS!, meanwhile, returns having had a little redesign including a new sexy glossy red cover with mirrored gold lettering.

“On first sight it feels like the willy count has gone up!” BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! editor Ghislain Pascal

As well as the usual array of sensational photography, including the below from Michael Epps, the issue features an interview with Sam Shadid, the director of the director of the documentary Hidden Masters: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes, about the American photographer famed for capturing NYC’s gay culture in the 1940s and 50s.

“In his editor’s letter, Ghislain Pascal writes: “On first sight it feels like the willy count has gone up. My mantra is always ‘less willies’, so I’m not sure how this happened!”

Here, Pascal shares more about some of the photographers featured – and why, on the subject of willies, he prefers “natural and not fluffed or puffed up like so many magazines and Instagram images.”

(Image: Brutalist #Ivan © Nigel Grimmer)”

On Nigel Grimmer

“Another long-time BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! photographer Nigel Grimmer returns with his Brutalist series. Nigel always amazes me as he is such an eclectic and prolific artist constantly experimenting with new ideas and techniques.”

(Image: Juzar Dark © Michael Epps)

On Michael Epps

“Clean, crisp and classic portraiture. I am so pleased we could get this work from Michael as he is such a gentle soul and never pushes his work on me. He is part of the little BOYS! Club of photographers I have in New York that I catch up with regularly.”

(Image: Say You Won’t Leave #2 © Sean Patrick Watters)

On Sean Patrick Watters

“Sean Patrick Watters returns with yet another knock-out series. This guy just keeps delivering. I was in New York last autumn and we chatted about what works I could include in the next magazine, and he told me about his project shooting the model David over 12 years. I don’t know how Sean gets the time to work on such long and brilliant projects.”

(Image: Viktor (#1) © Arturo Goni)

On Arturo Goni

“Alfonso Ibato and Arturo Goni are two alumni from this year’s photo course. It is amazing the talents we discover, and I am pleased to introduce them to you.”

(Image: New Summer No.12 © Liu Tao)

On Liu Tao

“It’s always hard to turn down good work, so when Liu Tao sent me his new series New Summer, I knew I wanted it. And yes, there are lots of willies – but natural and not fluffed or puffed up like so many magazines and Instagram images. These are real life and a brave and important documentation of queer life in China. As Liu says himself ‘one day it will be erased.’”

For more information about BOYS! BOYS! BOYS! visit the official website or follow on Instagram.

