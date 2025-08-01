5 LGBTQ-related films screening at the Edinburgh International Film Festival

Director: Elliot Tuttle. Narrative Feature. Cast: Kieron Moore, Reed Birney. United States. 2025. 1hr 28min. English.

Drawn by the promise of easy money and anonymous sex, queer camboy Aaron Eagle (Moore) is shocked to discover a personal connection with the mysterious stranger (Birney) who has paid for his company. Over the course of one night, the two men engage in a war of words and emotions as they wrestle with the impact of a tainted and shared past. Powered by extraordinary performances, a tight script and an elegant visual style, this unusual thriller makes for a shocking and highly compelling cinematic experience.

In Transit (Image: EIFF)

Director: Jaclyn Bethany. Narrative Feature. Cast: Alex Sarrigeorgiou, Francois Arnaud, Jennifer Ehle. United States. 2025. 1hr 22min. English.

An enigmatic painter (Ehle) invites a young bartender to pose for her as a strange, confusing relationship develops that will change both women forever. Beautifully written by Sarrigeorgiou (who also stars) and gorgeously shot with painterly compositions, its crisp, visual flair is matched by the strength and depth of the performances. An elegant, subtle drama with a chilly edge, this is a restrained and emotionally intelligent exploration of selfish desires, hidden motivations and what it really takes to know yourself.

Low Rider (Image: EIFF)

Director: Campbell X. Narrative Feature. Cast: Emma McDonald, Thishiwe Ziqubu, Martin Kluge. United Kingdom, South Africa. 2025. 1hr 33min. English.

A young British woman embarks on a road trip in South Africa to find her estranged father, aided by a charismatic stranger on the way. The elusiveness of her father forms the foundation of her fragile sense of self as she tentatively starts to build new relationships. Powered by finely drawn characters and a freewheeling narrative, this is a vivid and visually striking queer road movie that has a strong message of self-empowerment at its core. A film that is brimming with character and heart, it is a sensitive and beautifully performed exploration of identity, resilience and self-confidence.

On the Sea (Image: EIFF)

Director: Helen Walsh. Narrative Feature. Cast: Barry Ward, Lorne Macfadyen, Celyn Jones, Liz White. United Kingdom. 2025. 1hr 51min. English.

The humdrum contentment and daily routine of a married mussel farmer are thrown into chaos by the arrival of a mysterious stranger in novelist and filmmaker Helen Walsh’s beautiful, erotic love story set on the Welsh coast. With its elegant visual style, powerful performances and disarmingly frank script, this is queer cinema at its most candid, sensual and raw.

On the Sea (Image: EIFF)

I Would Never F*ck You | UK Premiere

Here’s a kooky curveball: this one’s premiering as part of the Out of Competition Shorts selection. In it, Ira prepares to confront an unrequited crush by practicing with miniature figurines. Why have we never thought of this?!

Director: Alanna Murray, Mika Lungulov-Klotz. Narrative Short. Cast: Neil Fleischer, Jeffrey Grover, Ralph Feliciello. United States. 2025.