A Nice Indian Boy drops new clip – and it sums up everything we hate about dating apps

Taking a break from hideousness of dating apps this weekend? This clip from upcoming queer indie A Nice Indian Boy might make you feel seen.

In it, Deadpool star Karan Soni is a relatable mood as an exhausted gay dater Naveen, who is seen dealing with the uniquely modern horror of voice noting prospective partners.

Co-starring Looking‘s Jonathan Groff, A Nice Indian Boy currently boasts a 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While a UK release date for the movie has yet to be announced, it previously screened at last year’s BFI London Film Festival screening at the Curzon Mayfair.

“It’s that part in the queer journey where you haven’t brought someone home yet”

Asked by Attitude at the festival to sum up the film’s plot, Karan said: “My character meets Jonathan’s character, we fall in love, and then I have to introduce him to my very traditional Indian family. He has to win them over before the wedding.”

“It’s not a coming out story – [Naveen] came out years before the movie starts,” Karan added. “It’s that part in the queer journey where you haven’t brought someone home yet. So, theoretically your parents are OK with the idea of it…”

On feedback he’s received from parents at screening Q&As, Karan furthermore added: “They spoke about their own journey, with not going to their children’s weddings. They’ve come to peace with it years later, but they’ve missed chunks of their lives with their children.

“A lot of them spoke about, if they had a version of this movie earlier, maybe would have bridged that gap sooner.”

A Nice Indian Boy hits US cinemas today.