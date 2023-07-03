12 camp, colourful, and fabulous outfits from Pride in London

As always with Pride in London there was an array of creative outfits. People did not disappoint when it came to dressing up… or down as the case may be!

As reported by the BBC Pride in London’s organisers have estimated that more than 30,000 people took part in the Parade. Tens of thousands are also thought to have watched the parade.

Friend of Attitude, the photographer Francisco Gomez de Villaboa, was on hand to capture the day’s events and he caught some stunning looks. Here are 12 of them.

Hard to miss those wings! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) A balloon unicorn (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) It’s giving Jurassic Park but make it Pride (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) All sorts of bright and colourful outfits were on display (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Serving mythical being realness (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Loving the colourful display (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

These guys weren’t wearing much but they had matching fans! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) A fabulous pink flamingo (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) An interesting one (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) More unicorns! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) These peacocks are putting on a show (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Woof! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

Headlining the main stage at Trafalgar Square were the likes of Adam Lambert and Idina Menzel. The British singer Rita Ora, made a surprise appearance with a setlist at the central London stage.

Additionally, stages were also set up in Soho Square and Golden Square with a variety of acts performing across the capital.