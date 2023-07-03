 Skip to main content

Home Culture Culture Scene

3 July 2023 12:19 PM

12 camp, colourful, and fabulous outfits from Pride in London

Love, love, love the variety!

By Alastair James

outfits
Some of the outfits from Pride in London (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

As always with Pride in London there was an array of creative outfits. People did not disappoint when it came to dressing up… or down as the case may be!

As reported by the BBC Pride in London’s organisers have estimated that more than 30,000 people took part in the Parade. Tens of thousands are also thought to have watched the parade.

Friend of Attitude, the photographer Francisco Gomez de Villaboa, was on hand to capture the day’s events and he caught some stunning looks. Here are 12 of them.

Pride in London outfits
Hard to miss those wings! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London outfits
A balloon unicorn (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London outfits
It’s giving Jurassic Park but make it Pride (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London outfits
All sorts of bright and colourful outfits were on display (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
PiL outfits
Serving mythical being realness (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
PiL outfits
Loving the colourful display (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
PiL outfits
These guys weren’t wearing much but they had matching fans! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
PiL outfits
A fabulous pink flamingo (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
PiL outfits
An interesting one (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
PiL outfits
More unicorns! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
PiL outfits
These peacocks are putting on a show (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
PiL outfits
Woof! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

Headlining the main stage at Trafalgar Square were the likes of Adam Lambert and Idina Menzel. The British singer Rita Ora, made a surprise appearance with a setlist at the central London stage.

Additionally, stages were also set up in Soho Square and Golden Square with a variety of acts performing across the capital.

In This Article: