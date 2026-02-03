Gender-diversity on-camera: Inside Brighton Museum & Art Gallery’s Gender Stories Exhibition

An Attitude photograph of Trans Pride Brighton CEO Sarah Savage will be showcased at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery’s Gender Stories exhibit this spring.

The show – celebrating gender-diversity through different forms of storytelling including photography, objects, artworks and more – runs from 31 January to 12 April 2026.

Also featuring work by South African visual activist Zanele Muholi, Gender Stories is free for members and free with Brighton Museum admission.

Sarah Savage shot for the Attitude Pride Awards 2023 (Image: Attitude/Markus Bidaux)

Savage, who is also a children’s book author, posed for a photoshoot for Attitude to celebrate her recognition at the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards.

She was photographed by Attitude’s Markus Bidaux and told us at the time that being a public-facing figure of Trans Pride and a prominent member of the LGBTQ community is “actually amazing for me.”

“I take myself seriously, and so do the people I speak with,” she added. “It’s incredibly validating. I know what a transitioner wants to feel to be comfortable. I know what they want from a Pride event because I’m part of the community. Occasionally, you get flak online. But it’s really important I show that it doesn’t bother me.”

‘Muholi Muholi’ Zanele Muholi South Africa, 2016 Courtesy of Bristol Museums & Archives”



Muholi meanwhile told Attitude in a 2024 interview that their work, as exhibited in their self-titled Tate Modern show, is about “undoing racism, speaking on crossing borders, on personal experience on being racially profiled, amongst many other things.”

With Catherine Opie and Hassan Hajjaj also taking part, Brighton Museums reps promise an exhibition that ‘sensitively begins to examine the fluid, multifaceted world of gender across cultures, eras, and personal experiences. It asks: What is gender? How do we experience it? Who defines it? What could its future look like? Challenging rigid definitions and binary narratives, the exhibition dives deep into the intricate connections between sex, gender, sexuality, and identity. Discover how these ideas have been mythologised, stereotyped, expressed – and sometimes concealed – through art, history, politics, and daily life over time.’

Created in collaboration with Bristol Museums, National Museums Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Museums, and communities from all three cities, Gender Stories showcases real stories from communities. This sits alongside academic insights on gender theory, providing an inclusive platform for discussions on the joys and struggles of gender identity.

For more information, visit BrightonMuseums.org.uk.

This article was originally published in Attitude Uncut, available to read on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app now.

