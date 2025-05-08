Fyre Festival planner Andy King to wed boyfriend Craig McBain, shares wedding details

Congratulations are in order for Andy King – who shot to fame on 2019 Netflix documentary FYRE – who has shared that he is to marry his longterm boyfriend.

King will tie the knot with partner Craig McBain in a ceremony set for 14 June 14, 2025 at a historic castle in Scotland.

Their engagement comes as King reclaims the spotlight on The Anonymous, a USA Network series now streaming on Peacock. He made it to the final four.

“We met a few months ago. I think you’re really handsome”

Sharing news of their engagement in a press release, the couple – who have been together for six years – revealed they met at a bar on Venice Beach.

Months later, while McBain was watching the FYRE documentary back home in Scotland, recognised King on screen, saying “I met that guy.”

After failed messages on Instagram and Facebook, Craig says he finally reached Andy through LinkedIn.

“Hi Andy, you may remember me. We met a few months ago. I think you’re really handsome,” Craig’s message began. “I’m not out – my family doesn’t know, my friends don’t know.

“But I’m coming back through California and would love to treat you to lunch. If this is creepy, please delete this message and never tell anyone I wrote to you.”

Last month, King teased the upcoming nuptials on his Instagram, sharing a picture of him and his kilt-clad fiancé, along with the caption: “A sneak peek of what’s to come with future hubby in June!”