27 January 2026

Attitude launches 2nd issue of digital little brother mag Uncut, themed around photography

Featuring Ruskin muse Logan Swiecki-Taylor on the cover!

By Jamie Tabberer

The cover of Attitude Uncut, left, with a picture of the model in pink unswear balancing on the edge of an empty swimming pool, and right, another picture of Rufskin muse Logan Swiecki-Taylor in exercise gear looking behind him (Images: Attitude Uncut/Rufskin)
Attitude has launched the second issue of Attitude Uncut, a digital magazine that will be published six times a year (between Attitude print issues) and available exclusively on Apple News+ and via the Attitude app.

After our first issue released last November, themed around kink and inspired by ‘dom com’ Pillion, the new issue is themed around photography.

Curtis Ryan Woodside (Image: Manuele from RotikoStudios Milan)
two men naked cursing in a forest in Sitges, photo by (Image: Bennet Böckstiege)
Rufskin muse Logan Swiecki-Taylor holding brightly coloured red and green material
The inspiration for the issue comes from Ben Whishaw‘s new film Peter Hujar’s Day, in which the James Bond star plays the titular late photographer, known for capturing queer life in 70s New York City.

The new issue of Uncut features Rufskin muse Logan Swiecki-Taylor on the cover and an eye-popping pictorial of his best shots.

Rufskin muse Logan Swiecki-Taylor holding brightly coloured red and green material
This is accompanied by an interview Rufskin founders Hubert Pouches and Douglas Coats.

Elsewhere in the issue, a National Portrait Gallery curator digs out five photographs of historical LGBTQ icons especially for Attitude – Oscar Wilde among them! – and we take a look at the upcoming exhibition on lesbian photographer Donna Gottschalk at the Photographers’ Gallery in London.

a close up of Curtis Ryan Woodside, with beard
We also speak to filmmaker and Egyptologist Curtis Ryan Woodside about his experience of having facial reconstruction surgery after a dog attack at the age of six, and about how posing naked for a photoshoot last year helped him find self-acceptance.

We also speak to the creators of a new LGBTQ history book, The Queer Scrapbook, and look at some of the rare photos and artefacts within.

atitude uncut cover, featuring a model in an empty pool in pink swimwear

It also features a photo essay focusing on gay life in the Spanish city of Sitges by Bennet Böckstiege (below), and a range of interviews with photographers about their work.

Attitude’s Jamie Tabberer has previously said of Attitude Uncut: “In this era of digital media bloat and disposability, we are taking a refined, considered, quality-first approach with this title, offering in-depth, long-read, purely original journalism on subjects that matter the most to the LGBTQ community.”

two men naked cursing in a forest in Sitges, photo by (Image: Bennet Böckstiege)
