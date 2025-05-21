A Gay And A Nongay podcast wins big at Webby Awards

Dan Hudson and James Barr, hosts of popular British LGBTQ+ podcast A Gay And A Nongay, are celebrating this week as the pair took home at trophy at the recent Webby Awards 2025.

The podcast was awarded the People’s Voice trophy in the category of Best Independent Podcast.

Hudson and Barr have been producing the podcast since 2015 and have so far released over 400 episodes. The podcast sees the two friends, one gay and one straight, discuss various issues and the realities of life as a modern man.

Guests on the podcast have included Drag Race UK stars Divina de Campo and Tia Kofi, Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd, Eurovision winner Nemo, and actors Jamie Dornan and Elliot Page.

“We don’t agree on a lot, but one thing we can both agree on is how delighted we are to win a Webby Award,” Hudson and Barr commented on their success. “This is absolutely huge.”

The pair are previously recipients of a number of podcasting awards here in the UK, including Gold at the UK Independent Podcast Awards.

When Attitude spoke with the comedians back in 2021, they revealed their ambitions for the show, with Barr saying: “[We want] to be the biggest gay podcast in the world, so that more people that are straight hear our conversations and learn how to be a better ally. And then also to make as much noise in that space as possible – to be a TV show and to play the O2.”

The Attitude columnist also admitted he would love to have Caitlyn Jenner on as a guest. “I want someone really controversial… I’d want to take Caitlyn Jenner and be like, what the f**k are you saying about trans kids in schools… why are you attacking these people that you should be supporting?”

Meanwhile, Hudson was after a more universally appealing character: “I’d want the most famous people in the world, [like] Barack Obama.”