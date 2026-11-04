Drag performers celebrate Jean Paul Gaultier in fashion-forward music video

Drag performers Viktor Victoria and A Man To Pet are serving high-fashion camp with their new music project, I Love To Wear, a glamorously queer love letter to iconic designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

The release comes complete with an accompanying music video directed by Tom Hardiman, known for his work on the hair-raising Medusa Deluxe (2022) and Leo Reich’s comedy Literally Who Cares?! (2023).

The video sees Viktor and Pet strut their stuff through garden centres, recycling plants, farms and abandoned theatres, turning unlikely locations into their very own Gaultier-inspired runway.

Meeting Jean Paul Gaultier

Viktor Victoria and A Man To Pet for I Love To Wear music video (Image: Provided) Viktor Victoria and A Man To Pet for I Love To Wear music video (Image: Provided) Viktor Victoria and A Man To Pet for I Love To Wear music video (Image: Provided)

I Love To Wear was born at an intimate dinner celebrating the launch of the Jean Paul Gaultier Catwalk book, published by Thames & Hudson, where the performers met Gaultier and treated him to an early demo of the track.

Joining forces with costume designer Lucy James, the pair took inspiration from Gaultier’s legendary fashion archives to recreate some of his most drag-approved looks.

Among the iconic DIY ensembles featured in the music video are the toilet paper headdress from Gaultier’s Autumn/Winter 1992 Europe of the Future collection and his first orange cone bra, unveiled as part of the Autumn/Winter 1984 Barbès collection.

The video also nods to Duran Lantink, the fashion house’s current creative director.

I Love To Wear remixes

Viktor Victoria and A Man To Pet for I Love To Wear music video (Image: Provided) A Man To Pet for I Love To Wear music video (Image: Provided) A Man To Pet for I Love To Wear music video (Image: Provided)

Remixes by Ariel Zetina, Bezier and Federico Chari will follow the main release, with Hardiman directing a separate performance video for Chari’s classical, Bach-inspired reimagining of the track, released today.

Created out of a shared love of fashion, the project has brought together a roster of creative talent, including Turner Prize-winning artist Helen Marten, designer Matthew Stuart, Truffle Pig Wigs, and costume designers Max Allen and Elliot Adcock.