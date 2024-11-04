Rahim Redcar at Fabric, London review: A mash of mystery, operatic tones and electronic beats

“It’s still Halloween babes, don’t you see the disguise?” teases Redcar at the enigmatic launch of his intimate club tour and fresh from performing to 10 million viewers as part of the Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony. The tour presents the live premiere of the artist’s new album HOPECORE, released last month and live streamed on Instagram.

The HOPECORE tour takes in legendary venues like Depot Mayfield in Manchester and Berghain in Berlin, but Redcar chose London to kick it all off – perhaps a gentle nod to the early inspiration of his career beginnings – at another institutional nightclub, Fabric. After last night, this writer now won’t accept anything less from a concert than being bunkered down underground with no mobile reception, photography banned and a sound system that reminds you how music should be heard. Redcar invited us to live the moment, and we did.

Redcar on stage in Fabric (Image: Martina Govindraj)

Redcar’s theatrical shows are founded on inspiration from the likes of Janet Jackson, Bjork and Kate Bush but the instant he came on stage last night I couldn’t help feeling that this was Ziggy’s doing. Don’t get me wrong – this was certainly no rock concert. As the clock hit midnight and ‘FORGIVE 8888888’ pulsed on stage our queer audience was called upon to “Forgive him all night” and transported further underground with sexual electronic soundscapes that would have even made Ziggy blush. “Why you this way boy? Is it you fear my big spear inside your body?” cries Redcar on ‘INS8DE OF ME’.

Hopecore follows the spiritual and operatic journey of Paranoïa, Angels, True Love and you can feel the change in his energy. By the time we were treated to ‘Deep Holes’ the dancefloor was alive and offering up shapes to Redcar’s demands: “Say my name as I’m inside!” The mash of mystery, operatic tones and electronic beats all set to the laser lights of Fabric felt incredibly fresh with a nod to dance forefathers Faithless and, I’ll put it out there, Phil Collins even?

Redcar was captivating throughout, balancing both banter and mystique in a way that reminds you of his star quality. There were moments that oozed potential for a larger scale production, but would I trade in this level of intimacy for that? No. I want it all and I’m already holding out for the HOPECORE v2.0 theatre tour.