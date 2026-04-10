Zara SRPLS lays the foundations for the perfect utilitarian wardrobe 

With spring finally in bloom, it’s time to embrace the sunshine and head back outdoors. For those not quite equipped for outdoor adventures, Zara SRPLS, the brand’s utility-inspired line, has just released a wardrobe of practical staples to carry you through the season in style.

While Zara often translates runway trends at speed, SRPLS takes a different approach. The line resists the churn of seasonal hype in favour of longevity. For Collection 16, utility isn’t stripped back; it’s sharpened. Fabric, construction and finish take priority, bringing a considered, almost tactile quality to everyday dressing.

Zara SRPLS Collection 16 (Image: Provided) Zara SRPLS Collection 16 (Image: Provided) Zara SRPLS Collection 16 (Image: Provided)

This season’s lineup leans into that philosophy through a tightly edited mix of staples: relaxed cargo trousers, parachute pants and lightweight overshirts cut from breathable cotton blends. Patch pockets and short sleeves reinforce the utilitarian DNA, while subtle adjustments in proportion shift the focus onto fabric and movement.

The palette stays rooted in earthy military tones while incorporating softer, unexpected colour. Dusty rose, fast emerging as a key shade for the season, adds warmth and modernity, lifting the collection beyond its functional origins.

Zara SRPLS Collection 16 (Image: Provided)

Of course, this isn’t army surplus as you know it. A floral shirt introduces contrast, while knitwear, vests and swim shorts round out the wardrobe with a sense of versatility that moves easily between city and escape.

Accessories, from braided belts to leather sandals, complete the picture, reinforcing SRPLS’ quietly elevated take on utilitarian dressing. The result is a collection that rethinks function for now: practical, yes, but also considered, modern and ready for spring.

Discover Collection 16 at zara.com.