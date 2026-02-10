Here’s how fashion is ringing in the Year of the Horse

For those who follow the Chinese Zodiac, it’s time to saddle up. With the Year of the Horse looming, all roads point to a year of adventurous ambition. To gear you up for Lunar New Year on 17 February, fashion’s biggest names have unveiled capsule collections to ensure you celebrate in style.

From collaborations with Chinese artists to horse-shaped accessories, we’ve rounded up our favourite releases inspired by the Year of the Horse.

Bottega Veneta Lunar New Year 2026 campaign (Image: Provided) Bottega Veneta Lunar New Year 2026 campaign (Image: Provided) Bottega Veneta Lunar New Year 2026 campaign (Image: Provided)

Channelling the quiet intimacy that defines any family celebration, Bottega Veneta turns nostalgia into something tactile. Directed by Dorothy Zhang, the brand’s campaign draws inspiration from the iconic Mandopop ballad Sweet Honey (Tian Mi Mi). First released in 1979 the track has entwined with generations of film, television and memory, thanks to the legendary singer Teresa Teng. With these tender moments in mind, the brand’s timeless, braided leather accessories serve as the ultimate keepsake for generations to come.

Bulova Year of the Horse Super Saville (Image: Provided)

The signature Super Saville receives a limited-edition makeover just in time for Lunar New Year. Crafted in gold-tone stainless steel and finished with a red face, the men’s timepiece pays tribute to the horse’s quiet confidence. Limited to just 888 pieces, it’s a collector’s piece that doesn’t just mark the hours, but sets the pace for a year led by fortune and focus.

Canali Lunar New Year 2026 collection (Image: Provided)

No matter what animal the year is named after, there’s one recurring thread in any good Lunar New Year wardrobe: the colour red. As the ultimate marker of happiness (and prosperity), Italian menswear giant Canali leans into the tradition. The brand’s elevated wardrobe staples are reworked in scarlet thread, offering a refined take on festive dressing.

Lanvin Year of the Horse 2026 collection (Image: LV Wenting)

While the Year of the Horse is often associated with independence and freedom, Lanvin takes a gentler turn. Teaming up with Beijing-based artist Lv Wenting, the Parisian house translates her poetic motifs across silk accessories and ready-to-wear. Standouts include a denim set that subtly nods to Wild West dressing.

Mulberry Lunar New Year 2026 collection (Image: Provided)

With a year all about being your boldest self, it’s time to upgrade your everyday essentials to match. Mulberry’s leather passport cover in verdant green is finished with a braided leather border and stamped with a galloping horse silhouette. Because your travel style shouldn’t be restrained.

Robert Wun for Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year 2026 (Image: Provided)

London-based, Hong Kong–born couturier Robert Wun knows that no celebration is complete without a drink. Teaming up with Johnnie Walker Blue Label, the designer has reimagined the brand’s iconic blue bottle, adorning it with stallion imagery drawn from myth, fantasy, and his Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

While best known for their leather goods, Smythson stationary makes the perfect gift no matter the occasion. For the Lunar New Year the horse takes centre stage on greeting cards. Still, you can’t go wrong with the British brand’s signature Panama leather notebooks in lacquered red if you want to make a statement with your gift.

Thom Browne Lunar New Year 2026 campaign (Image: Provided)

American designer Thom Browne covers all the basis with his Lunar New Year collection. Red dominates his shrunken tailoring and knits, while he embroideries horses onto classic Oxford shirts. Still, if you’re looking for the ultimate conversation stater, opt for the horse bag in pebble grain leather.

Vivienne Westwood Lunar New Year 2026 campaign (Image: Provided)

Freedom is already a pillar of the Vivienne Westwood brand, so celebrating the Year of the Horse is fitting. The brand’s punk imbued designs are taken to the next level with horse motifs galloping across tartan kilts and knits. For superfans the collection comes complete with a limited-edition timepiece featuring an archive-inspired dial referencing the Hair Print trompe l’oeil first seen in the Vivienne Westwood Gold Label Spring-Summer 1991 Cut, Slash & Pull collection.