Fashion designer Willy Chavarria teams up with The Ordinary on charity tees for at-risk LGBTQ+ individuals

Willy Chavarria has never shied away from his identity, nor from his support for the LGBTQ+ community. At his Autumn/Winter 2026 Paris Fashion Week show, he debuted a T-shirt to raise funds for the non-profit organisation Rainbow Railroad.

In partnership with skincare brand The Ordinary, 100% of profits from the sale of the limited-edition tee will support at-risk LGBTQI+ individuals. Dedicated to providing safety and protection from prosecution based on sexual orientation, Rainbow Railroad has assisted over 40,000 since its founding in 2006.

Willy Chavarria Autumn/Winter 2026 (Image: Provided)

The T-shirt, emblazoned with the slogan “Protection is Love,” acts as both a statement and a gesture of solidarity. The back is stamped with “support human dignity for all” echoing the designer’s 2024 CFDA Awards speech, stating, “Diversity and humanity makes us much stronger.”

The press release explains the choice of “protection” as the collaboration slogan: “Love isn’t just affection or good intentions; it’s the act of keeping one another safe, seen, and respected. To protect someone is to value their well-being, their boundaries, and their future.”

Cut in the brand’s signature oversized silhouette, the design carries a strong streetwear influence. This reflected in the rest of the Autumn/Winter 2026 collection. Continuing his exploration of Chicano aesthetics, Chavarria presented a mix of workwear and retro tailoring.

Willy Chavarria Autumn/Winter 2026 (Image: Provided)

As one of Paris Fashion Week’s most talked-about shows this season, Chavarria continues to use fashion as a medium for change. Fashion platform, activism at its core.

Get your hands on the Willy Chavarria x The Ordinary T-shirt at willychavarria.com.