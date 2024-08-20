Season of tough love: Bold autumn/winter ’24 looks from Attitude’s September/October issue

It’s time for tough love in Attitude’s September/October issue, and models Eden and Huang are serving the best of the Autumn/Winter ’24 runway collections as photographed by Kosmas Pavlos with styling by Joseph Kocharian, in a shoot around industrial London that straddles the delicate balance of the rough and the smooth when it comes fashion. There are plenty of tactile pieces and textures from fashion houses.

Huang wears Moschino Eden wears Edward Crutchley, boots, by Diesel Huang wears Edward Crutchley

Eden (lying down) and Huang wear Prada Huang wears Ahluwalia Eden wears Prada

Huang and Eden wear Alexander McQueen Eden wears Edward Crutchley, boots, by Diesel Huang wears Fendi

It’s tougher times out there, which has permeated through to the fashion industry, which has reflected the landscape to the clothes, with resilient toughness to things. For Autumn/Winter 2024, designers are giving us big silhouettes, tactile fabrics and sharper angles, but they have mixed the hard-edges with plenty of softness, in both fabric and colour palette. Along with the big fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Dior, Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Prada, the shoot also features upcoming designers like Ahluwalia, Atsuko Kudo and Edward Crutchley, giving an exciting range of what this season has to offer.

Huang wears Dsquared2 Eden wears Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Huang wears Dsquared2

Huang wears Emporio Armani Eden wears Dior Homme Eden wears AMI Paris Huang wears Louis Vuitton Eden wears Givenchy Eden wears coat, by Atsuko Kudo, boots, by Christian Louboutin

Credits

Photography Komas Pavlos | Fashion Joseph Kocharian | Models Eden Huang at Milk Model Management & Huang at IMG Models | Hair and Makeup Josh Knight at A-Frame Agency using Hair by Sam Mcknight & Skincare by The Ordinary | Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher Photography Assistant Luke Johnson | Post Production Alexandra Heindl

See more fall style in Attitude’s September/October issue, out now.