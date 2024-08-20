 Skip to main content

20 August 2024 2:23 PM

Season of tough love: Bold autumn/winter ’24 looks from Attitude’s September/October issue

The Autumn/Winter 2024 collections feature bold silhouettes and play with tactile fabrics and textures

By Aaron Pandher

It’s time for tough love in Attitude’s September/October issue, and models Eden and Huang are serving the best of the Autumn/Winter ’24 runway collections as photographed by Kosmas Pavlos with styling by Joseph Kocharian, in a shoot around industrial London that straddles the delicate balance of the rough and the smooth when it comes fashion. There are plenty of tactile pieces and textures from fashion houses.

Model wears white shirt with fringe sleeves by Moschino
Huang wears Moschino
Model wears oversized, boxy overcoat by Edward Brutchley and knee high leather boots by Diesel
Eden wears Edward Crutchley, boots, by Diesel
Model wears shoulder piece by Edward Crutchley
Huang wears Edward Crutchley
Models are lying down, in Prada boiler suit
Eden (lying down) and Huang wear Prada
Model wears a floral headpiece by Ahluwalia
Huang wears Ahluwalia
Model poses against in graffiti wall in pink two piece by Prada
Eden wears Prada
Models wear tight knit tops and large parachute trousers in red/black by Alexander McQueen
Huang and Eden wear Alexander McQueen
Model poses in stairway in black Fendi overcoat
Huang wears Fendi

It’s tougher times out there, which has permeated through to the fashion industry, which has reflected the landscape to the clothes, with resilient toughness to things. For Autumn/Winter 2024, designers are giving us big silhouettes, tactile fabrics and sharper angles, but they have mixed the hard-edges with plenty of softness, in both fabric and colour palette. Along with the big fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Dior, Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Prada, the shoot also features upcoming designers like Ahluwalia, Atsuko Kudo and Edward Crutchley, giving an exciting range of what this season has to offer.

Model lifts tyres in Dsquared2 leather blazer and trousers
Huang wears Dsquared2
Close up on model in Homme Plisse Issey Miyake textured jacket
Eden wears Homme Plissé Issey Miyake
Model wearing Armani suit, with sequin embroidery on sleeve
Huang wears Emporio Armani
Model crouches down wearing oversized hat and suit by Dior
Eden wears Dior Homme
Model leans against wall in leather trousers and overcoat by AMI Paris
Eden wears AMI Paris
Close up of model wearing tan shirt with ruffles by Louis Vuitton
Huang wears Louis Vuitton
Model wears mesh tank top and off the shoulder jacket by Givenchy
Eden wears Givenchy
Model leans against car wearing a latex leather coat by Atsuko Kudo and leather boots by Christian Louboutin
Eden wears coat, by Atsuko Kudo, boots, by Christian Louboutin

Credits

Photography Komas Pavlos | Fashion Joseph Kocharian | Models Eden Huang at Milk Model Management & Huang at IMG Models | Hair and Makeup Josh Knight at A-Frame Agency using Hair by Sam Mcknight & Skincare by The Ordinary | Fashion Assistant Aaron Pandher Photography Assistant Luke Johnson | Post Production Alexandra Heindl

See more fall style in Attitude’s September/October issue, out now.

