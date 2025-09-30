The must-see menswear from Milan Fashion Week

Quality and craftsmanship are the hallmarks of Milan Fashion Week, and the Spring/Summer 2026 season didn’t disappoint.

Excitement buzzed through the city with debuts at Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Versace. Silvia Venturini Fendi’s final collection for Fendi celebrated three decades of design excellence, setting the tone for a week defined by innovation and style. From standout runway moments to the looks already on our wish lists, here are our top highlights from an unforgettable week.

Versace Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Versace Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Versace Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

This season saw the highly anticipated debut of Dario Vitale as Chief Creative Officer. Drawing on Gianni Versace’s 1980s archives, Vitale delivered a bold, sexually charged collection. Highlights include his reimagining of the muscle baring tank top and panelled leather trousers. While it divided critics and fans of Donatella Versace (who remains Chief Brand Ambassador), the collection revived part of the brand’s history that many had long overlooked. Rounding out the debut was a collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger, giving the sex appeal a sporty edge. Undeniably sexy and cleverly styled, the show offered an exciting entrée into a new, nostalgic Versace.

MM6

MM6 Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) MM6 Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) MM6 Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Trading the catwalk for a painted white street, MM6 celebrated the beauty of everyday life. Distilling menswear to its purest form, with wardrobe staples presented in clean, streamlined silhouettes that were as familiar as they were abstract. Classic Mac coats and fuss-free button-ups echoed a relaxed ease, while unexpected proportions and pops of orange and yellow lent each piece a quiet sophistication, turning simple garments into understated statements of modern style.

Ferragamo

Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Louche tailoring and daunting trench coats defined Maximilian Davis’ latest offering for Ferragamo. Inspired by archival imagery of silent-screen star Lola Todd from the Ferragamo archive, 1920s speakeasy suiting informed the silhouettes this season. Billowing trousers and exaggerated shoulders played with proportion, while sumptuous fabrics and meticulous detailing lent a theatrical elegance to each ensemble.

Gucci

Gucci Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Catherine Opie) Gucci Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Catherine Opie) Gucci Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Catherine Opie)

Demna chose a film screening over a traditional runway to mark his Gucci debut. The La Familiglia lookbook offered a curated archive of archetypes reimagined for the present. Horse-bit jeans have already taken social media by storm, while distressed, slouched leathers lent a relaxed, lived-in edge to Jackie Bags and loafers, completing a collection that balances heritage with contemporary ease.

Fendi

Fendi Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Fendi Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Fendi Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

For those seeking a more relaxed summer wardrobe, Fendi offered a study in effortless elegance. The final collection from Silvia Venturini Fendi embraced airiness, with transparency taking centre stage. Floral cut-outs lent a playful, psychedelic edge, while an abundance of thigh-grazing shorts and lightweight separates ensured a breezy, sun-soaked sensibility throughout.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

Another buzzy appointment that did not disappoint this season was British designer Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta. Following in the footsteps of Matthieu Blazy, Trotter offered a masterclass in texture and tailoring. While the feathered fibreglass creations showcased the brand’s technical prowess, the sleek wardrobe of masculine-inspired tailoring and intricately detailed outerwear promised a collection both rigorously crafted and effortlessly modern.

BOSS

BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided) BOSS Spring/Summer 2026 (Image: Provided)

BOSS’s new menswear offering reimagined the classic wardrobe with a relaxed, undone sensibility. Traditional staples (blazers, trousers and crisp shirts) were rendered with ease, shedding any hint of stuffiness. The collection balanced familiarity with modernity, offering a wardrobe that felt effortless, wearable and quietly refined. Exactly what we crave from Milan Fashion Week.