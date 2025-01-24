Taylor Zakhar Perez’s underwear collaboration with Lacoste is the gift that keeps on giving – there’s now a video as well as pictures!

The Red, White & Royal Blue actor was unveiled as Global Brand Ambassador for the French luxury sports fashion company earlier this week.

As well as eye-catching pictures, the star has filmed a clip in the French capital, Paris, for the campaign.

“I now carry the values of the crocodile” – Taylor Zakhar Perez

Sharing the video to Instagram, a Lacoste spokesperson said: “Our intimate new campaign was filmed in the heart of Paris. Immerse yourself in these stolen moments with Taylor Zakhar Perez.”

We will, thank you.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (Image: Quentin de Briey/Lacoste)

“They knew exactly what they were doing with that staircase angle…” commented one fan on the video, as another added: “I just fainted.” Quite!

Perez said in a statement of his ambassadorship for the brand: “It’s an honour to join Lacoste as an ambassador. I’ve always admired the history, legacy, and creativity of the brand, and it’s with great pride that I now carry the values of the crocodile.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez (Image: Quentin de Briey/Lacoste)

On photos posted by the brand on Instagram this week, Perez playfully commented saying: “Hey, my eyes are up here.”

The campaign was shot in Paris by Belgian photographer Quentin de Briey.

When he’s not modelling, the star is of course best known as an actor. Speaking to Forbes about the Nicholas Galitzine-costarring film with which he shot to fame in 2022, the 32-year-old said last year: “It could be a trilogy. I mean, could you imagine having the first queer trilogy for young people to log in and see themselves on TV?”

He also said: “I would love for it to be a staple for Amazon and for people to come login and go, ‘Oh, this is my happy place, this is a teachable moment, but I also am going to laugh…”