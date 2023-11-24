Celebrate the season of sparkle and style with the new Swarovski X SKIMS collection

“Everyone is wearing SKIMS” and now you can say it too. It’s what’s underneath that counts and when it looks this good, you wear it on the outside too. In a dazzling fusion of glamour and self-expression, Swarovski and SKIMS have collaborated to unveil a radiant collection that spans body jewellery, intimates, and ready-to-wear. There really is something for everyone.

This extraordinary partnership brings together the exuberant opulence of Swarovski and the innovative fabrics of SKIMS. Together they create a collection that embodies a sense of glamorous self-empowerment, the best kind.

Giovanna Engelbert, the Creative Director of Swarovski, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “It’s been a dream since I joined Swarovski to create a first-ever collaboration with SKIMS that furthers the art of self-expression”.

Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder and Creative Director of SKIMS, echoed this saying “For this collaboration, we really wanted to celebrate individual creativity and bring more glamour into getting dressed every day”. So long outerwear, we’ve found the new stars of the season.

Swarovski X Skims Collection (Images: Mert Alas)

Moreover, the collaboration features a striking visual campaign featuring Kim Kardashian, captured by the renowned photographer Mert Alas. The images not only showcase the glamour and artistry inherent in Swarovski x SKIMS but also emphasise representation and individual confidence.

The collection

Swarovski X Skims Collection (Images: Mert Alas)

The ready-to-wear collection showcases crystal-embellished silhouettes that are versatile for any occasion including crystallized intimates, bodysuits, and dresses. Crafted with SKIMS’ signature fabrics that are designed to be size-inclusive and gracefully mould to the body. These empowering pieces are made for both confidence and comfort, adorned with glittering crystals that exude glamour and shine.

Finally, complete the look with the impeccable jewellery which draws inspiration from the Millenia collection. Crafted with meticulous precision, each piece boasts unique beauty and radiance. Furthermore, layer the pieces over or under your garments and compliment them with matching chokers, necklaces, and bracelets for a showstopping impact. You can never have too much sparkle.

The collaboration pays homage to the iconic role Swarovski crystals have played in popular culture, referencing Marilyn Monroe’s performance for President John F. Kennedy and Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala appearance in 2022. The Swarovski x SKIMS collab stands as a testament to the timeless allure and transformative power of crystal embellishments. Thus, it invites individuals to embrace their own radiant expressions of style and confidence.

Which pieces calling your name?

For more information, visit swarovski.com